Aug-14-2017 23:32 TweetFollow @OregonNews Brother and Sister Hikers Rescued off of Three-Fingered Jack area Conditions became foggy and visibility was near zero.

Three Fingered Jack seen from the southwest.

Image: EncMstr, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4516787

(LINN COUNTY, Ore.) - Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley reported his deputies were attempting a rescue of two hikers from the Three Fingered Jack area just before noon today. On Sunday August 13, 2017, at 4:57 p.m., Linn County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from two climbers saying they lost their way in the fog and was stuck on a rock face, unable to get out on their own. The two climbers were identified as 21 year-old Mikayla Jean Duvenik of Sisters, and her brother, 25 year-old Charles "Justin" Duvenik of Ashland. Mikayla and Justin, both experienced climbers, were summiting Three Fingered Jack, when conditions became foggy. They got disoriented and became stuck on a rock face, unable to descend on their own any further. Visibility was near zero. The two were able to get cell service at their location which allowed them to call for help. As Linn County Search and Rescue members responded, deputies were able to contact the two hikers several times by phone through the night. The hikers were cold and concerned about hypothermia. With the assistance of the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the deputies were able to pinpoint their location through their cell phone. At 11:26 p.m., Search and Rescue teams located the climbers flashing light. At 1:25 a.m. this morning, Corvallis Mountain Rescue was able to make contact with the hikers and worked on getting blankets, food and water into them. Linn County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue coordinated with the Oregon Army National Guard to air lift Mikayla off the mountain, as she may have sustained an injury to her shoulder. She was evaluated by medics and was not transported to the hospital. Search and rescue teams are currently guiding Justin, who is uninjured, out on foot and should be out of the area in a few hours. Linn County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and the Oregon Army National Guard, Sister Fire Department and Deschutes County Mounted Posse for their assistance in rescuing Mikayla Duvenik and her brother, Justin Duvenik. Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

