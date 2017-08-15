SNc Channels:



Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Soon to Deploy to Fire near Crater Lake Operation Plan Smokey stipulates how Oregon National Guard members are utilized to assist in firefighting efforts.

After completing their refresher firefighting training they will deploy to a fire burning near Crater Lake.

Photo: Oregon National Guard

(SALEM, Ore.) - More than 100 Oregon National Guard members, activated by Oregon Governor Kate Brown to assist with ongoing firefighting efforts in southern Oregon, are scheduled to complete their refresher firefighting training at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), in Salem on Tuesday. The group, comprised of Citizen-Airmen and Citizen-Soldiers from Oregon Air and Army National Guard units across the state are scheduled to deploy to the High Cascade Complex in southern Oregon on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy, which spans more than 235 acres in Salem, Oregon. The academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. DPSST implements minimum standards established by the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training for recruitment and training of city, county and state police, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, emergency telecommunicators and private security providers. DPSST conducts public safety training throughout Oregon and at the central academy in Salem; certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and inspects and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the board. The Oregon National Guard has an ongoing agreement with the Oregon Department of Forestry known as Operation Plan Smokey, which stipulates the details of how Oregon National Guard members will be utilized to assist in annual firefighting efforts. This agreement is reviewed annually by leadership of both agencies. Source: Oregon National Guard _________________________________________

