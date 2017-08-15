|
Tuesday August 15, 2017
Aug-14-2017 19:09
Bat in Marion County Tests Positive for Rabies
Bats are the most common mammals known to carry rabies in Oregon.
(SALEM, Ore.) - A bat from the Shaw area of Marion County tested positive for rabies. It was confirmed by Marion County Environmental Health on August 4.
It was reported that the bat was found in a bedroom where two adults and one child had slept. It is unknown at this time if anyone sleeping in the room was bitten and medical advice is being sought.
"Because there is a risk of bats transmitting rabies to people and their pets, it is important to keep bats from entering living spaces," says Dr. Karen Landers, Marion County Health Officer.
The following steps are recommended to keep bats from entering homes:
To safely remove a bat from a home:
For more information, visit or call Marion County Public Health: www.co.marion.or.us/HLT/PH/EHS/vector/Pages/rabies.aspx or (503) 588-5346.
