Aug-13-2020 23:12 The Best Career Options for Giving Back to the Salem Community Find a cause close to your heart and point your career in that direction.

Discovering what makes you happy is a first step to a fulfilling career.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you live in Salem, you may want to give back to the community that has supported you throughout your lifetime. Although you can host local events and community drives, the best way to do this in a major way is to help the community through your career choice. There are many careers that individuals can choose from that may be able to support your local area, and here are some of the best options and how you can work towards them. 1. Healthcare and Nursing Healthcare and nursing is an integral sector to every community, and you can make a difference through these career options by helping vulnerable people to lead a better quality of life. There are many community-based roles to choose from in healthcare, from school nurses to first responders. However, one of the best ways that you can make a difference is to specialize in mental health, and this can help people who are struggling at any age to live their life to the full. In order to start out on your journey of becoming a nurse, you should consider qualifying as a psychiatric nurse practitioner, which will give you the opportunity to take on responsibilities such as carrying out mental health assessments. 2. Teaching However, the future of your local community rests on the shoulders of the young people who are living in your area. In order to help them grow into the people that they want to be, and good residents of the community, you should consider a career in teaching. As well as teachers and teaching assistants, this could also include working in special education schools or even running youth groups. Not only will this help you to support children who struggle with education and inspire them to work towards bright futures, but this rewarding career will also allow you to become an integral part of the community, where you can encourage the kids to give back to society in a number of ways, such as hosting special events. To become a teacher, you will need a teaching degree, as well as a place on a state-approved teaching preparation program and a teacher’s license. 3. Family Lawyers and Solicitors If you want to help local families to overcome the challenges of family life and to come to agreements that can benefit both parties, you should consider becoming a family lawyer or solicitor. Although the path to becoming one can be grueling, with over 7 years of full-time study, the pay-off is worth it, allowing you to make a real difference in the lives of ordinary people. From helping clients to overcome divorce and child custody battles, to helping people to create their wills and to implement their loved ones’ last wishes, there are many different specialisms that give you the opportunity to have a positive impact on people’s lives every day of the week. 4. Community Service Managers Ranking high on the list of best business jobs, community service managers collaborate with members of the community to coordinate the most important projects that need to be performed in order to improve the quality of life of the community at large. They also oversee the workers that complete these projects for the public, and work with different organizations to make sure that these are carried out when they are needed. They also act as the go-to person when decisions are made in reference to where the projects need improving and in view of the data that has been collected in terms of whether certain projects have had the outcome that they should have. This is one of the roles that can help you to have an extremely direct impact on the well-being of the community that you care about, ensuring that facilities are maintained to a high standard and that everyone can access the facilities and projects that they need. 5. Charitable Work Charitable work is also an excellent option for those who are looking for careers that could potentially help others within their local community. Although you may not be able to get as high a salary from a charity work position, there are still many paid opportunities available to those interested. Charity work can help you to give financial and emotional support to people in need, and charities look for people with a wide variety of skills to be able to do this. By finding a cause close to your heart, it is simple to find a job that you care about that can also contribute in a positive way towards your local community. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

