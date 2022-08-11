SNc Channels:



Aug-10-2022 20:05 TweetFollow @OregonNews 13 People Cited at Trident Nuclear Submarine Base at Bangor The demonstration marked the 77th Anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic Bombings

Activists gathered August 8th at the Ground Zero Center to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 77 years ago and to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Photo by Karol Milner

(POULSB0, Wash.) - Approximately 40 people were present on August 8th at a flash mob demonstration against Trident nuclear weapons at the Bangor submarine base. The demonstration was in the roadway, and blocked traffic entering the Main Gate of the Trident nuclear submarine base during rush hour traffic. Thirteen demonstrators were detained and cited by authorities. Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor is homeport to the largest concentration of deployed nuclear warheads in the U.S. The nuclear warheads are deployed on Trident D-5 missiles on SSBN submarines and are stored in an underground nuclear weapons storage facility on the base. Activists gathered early Monday morning on August 8th at the Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action in Poulsbo to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 77 years ago and to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons. Reverend Crystal Zerfoss of the Kitsap Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (UUF) led the group in a blessing before they walked to the Main Gate of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor carrying banners, signs, and flags early Monday morning when base personnel were reporting for work. At the gate, while people held a peaceful vigil on the roadside, approximately two dozen activists entered the roadway blocking the road to the base, and performed in a flash mob dance to the song "War (What is it good for?)" sung by Motown singer Edwin Starr. Video of the flash mob is at https://youtu.be/Lk92BaMfV84. When the dance was completed, some people remained on the roadway holding two large banners that read "ABOLISH NUCLEAR WEAPONS" and "NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE ILLEGAL: Get them out of Kitsap County" respectively. Eleven activists were removed from the roadway by Washington State Patrol Officers and cited for "Pedestrian on roadway illegally". The other two activists crossed the Blue Line onto the submarine base, were detained by Naval security personnel, and cited for "Trespassing" on Federal property. Those cited by the State Patrol are: Sue Ablao of Bremerton; Philip Davis of Bremerton; Susan Delaney of Bothell; Sean Foley of Seattle; Anne Hall of Lopez Island; David Hall of Lopez Island; Elizabeth Murray of Escondido, California; Gilberto Perez of Bainbridge Island; George Rodkey of Tacoma; Michael Siptroth of Belfair; and Caroline Wildflower of Port Townsend. The two activists cited by the Navy are: Macknight Johnson of Silverdale; and Victor White of Oceanside, California. "War (What is it good for?)" was an anti-Vietnam War protest song, written by Norman Whitfield and recorded by Whitfield and the Temptations in 1969. It was re-recorded by Starr and released as a single in 1970. War became one of the most successful protest songs of the 20th century. The morning vigil, flash mob and nonviolent direct action were the culmination of a two-day remembrance of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action. Mary and Jim Aldridge joined the remembrance, representing their father, Robert C. Aldridge, peacemaker and guiding inspiration for Ground Zero Center and Trident resistance who passed away on April 29th. Mary Aldridge spoke about her father's last book, "The Goodness Field" and his work on the creation of a Global Constructive Program leading to a world with justice, sustainability and peace for all of humanity. By Leonard Eiger; The Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action was founded in 1977. The center is on 3.8 acres adjoining the Trident submarine base at Bangor, Washington. They resist all nuclear weapons, especially the Trident ballistic missile system. _________________________________________

