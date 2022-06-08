SNc Channels:



Aug-09-2022 15:22 TweetFollow @OregonNews United National Antiwar Coalition Stands in Solidarity with Palestine The UNAC supports Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation.

Israel's bombardment of civilians killed at least 15, including several children.

Photo: various sources

(DEL MAR, NY) - The United National Antiwar Coalition stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine and strongly condemns the most recent violent attacks by Israel on the people of Gaza. At the time of this writing (8/6/22), 15 Palestinians (including a five-year-old girl) have been murdered by the latest acts of Israeli aggression, which targeted residential buildings and communities. The UNAC opposes all US funding of and military support for Israel, without which Israel would be unable to continue to wage war against Gaza and illegally occupy Palestinian land. For decades, the people of Palestine have been made to suffer through: constant bombings and military strikes in Gaza and the West Bank, the mass imprisonment of their children, the demolition and destruction of their homes by Israeli settlers and the IDF, and evictions from their historic homes in Jerusalem. The UNAC denounces not only this most recent atrocity by Israel against the people of Gaza, but Israel’s illegal and immoral occupation Palestine, which has been ongoing for nearly 75 years now. Those following the situation in the Middle East can easily see the connection between the timing of Israel’s aggression in Gaza and the resumption of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, the former happening 24 hours after the latter. Israel has long opposed any nuclear deal between the US and Iran, as it hopes to remain unchallenged in the region by keeping Iran militarily and economically weak. The Israeli government will continue to use the tired excuse of, “preempting terrorist threats,” as it always does, to try and justify its most heinous crimes. It will continue to point fingers and claim self-defense. UNAC stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine and support their resistance to Israeli occupation. "We call on all antiwar, peace, and justice organizations to take to the streets and join the in global condemnation of Israeli aggression in whatever capacity they can. "We encourage participation in all local actions in support of the Palestinian people." STOP ISRAELI TERROR IN GAZA! FREE PALESTINE! NO US AID TO ISRAEL! Source: UNAC news release _________________________________________

