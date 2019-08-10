SNc Channels:



Does Working Out in the Morning Help You Lose More Weight? Exercising increases endorphins and serotonin.

Photo by Luis Quintero from Pexels



(SALEM, Ore.) - "Timing is everything," as the old adage goes. While losing weight for men's health is an around-the-clock process, timing could also be crucial when it comes to working out for maximum fat loss. From increased calorie burning to better overall thermal effects, morning workouts may be the key to breaking through a weight loss plateau. If you're not yet a morning person, you might think twice before sticking with your afternoon or evening workout routine. Increased Calorie Expenditure Whether you take an early morning class at the gym or hit the trail for a morning jog, working out earlier in the day may help you increase the number of calories you burn in total. This is due to the fact that your heart is at an elevated state, thereby increasing your metabolism. You already know that the more your metabolism is revved up, the larger your overall calorie expenditure—the earlier this occurs, the better results throughout the day. A Calorie Deficit Early in the Day If you're tracking your calories through food and exercise, it can be a welcoming sign to see you're in the deficit before you've even had your morning coffee. Psychologically speaking, this can give you the motivation you need to maintain a calorie deficit as you start the rest of your day. Remember that it takes a deficit of 3,500 calories to lose on pound of fat. You can lose one pound per week if you maintain a daily calorie deficit of 500. Additionally, certain men's supplements can help push you to the next level. Burning Calories Before Breaking Your Fast Eating breakfast is the traditional method of "breaking the fast," where you nourish your body after several hours of not eating from overnight hours. While you should always eat a small snack of carbs and protein before a more vigorous workout, exercising during your morning fasted state can possibly help your burn more fat instead of glucose. Examples include more moderate activities, such as a quick walk around the neighborhood. You'll Be More Active Throughout the Day Working out in the morning also means you're more likely stay active throughout your day. In turn, this will boost your calorie expenditure and subsequent fat loss. People who work out in the morning are more likely to stick with other active habits, such as walking during their lunch breaks or after work. Morning Workouts Are More Habitual While there's technically no wrong time to fit exercise into your schedule, morning workouts are far more habit-forming. You can liken such effects to other habits you have in the morning, such as drinking coffee or brushing your teeth. It can take time to make morning exercise a habit, but the more you stick with it, the sooner you'll see results. You'll Boost Your Mind Exercising increases endorphins and serotonin, both of which help keep your mind calm, happy, and focused. As a bonus, exercise outside if you can: the morning sunlight will boost your mood even further. The more you experience the feel-good effects of morning exercise, the more likely you'll continue doing it. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

