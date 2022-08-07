Inflation Reduction Act of 2022: The Path to Passage in a Nutshell

|
Wednesday August 10, 2022
Aug-08-2022 14:53
Inflation Reduction Act of 2022: The Path to Passage in a NutshellRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
This bill tackles inflation by lowering the deficit and lowering costs for regular families.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - In the past, both Sens. Joe Manchin (D.WV) and Kysten Sinema (D.AZ) have blocked much of President Joe Biden’s agenda.
Now, Sen. Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D.NY) have agreed to the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," which includes $790 billion for the climate and healthcare financed by a tax increase on the rich and big corporations.
As far as I know, Sen. Sinema was not a party to the negotiations between Sens. Manchin and Schumer.
Sen. Sinema enjoyed the media attention while we waited for her to announce how she will vote on the proposed legislation. She did finally agree to support the legislation but used her leverage to:
Because Democrats are using the budget reconciliation process to protect the measure from a filibuster, it must be approved by the Senate Parliamentarian to ensure that its elements adhere to the strict rules that govern the process.
If approved by the Parliamentarian, the Senate will vote on the measure.
If passed by the Senate, the legislation moves to the House for a vote.
If signed into law, the U.S. will be able to show by example progress at the next climate conference in November. Passage of the Act should also help Democrats at the midterm elections.
SEE ALSO: Statement by President Biden on Senate Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
