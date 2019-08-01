SNc Channels:



Aug-08-2019 22:42 TweetFollow @OregonNews Fatal Boom-Lift Accident Kills Two Arborists Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

Two members of the GuildWorks crew were killed during breakdown of the Pickathon festival.

Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff

(HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.) - Two arborists were killed today in a boom-lift accident that occurred while the arborists were helping take down shades strung over the grounds at the Pickathon music festival, at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Aug. 8, 2019. The two arborists were private contractors, helping to break down a shade installation at the Pickathon festival, which concluded Aug. 4th. Crews were taking down the festival sets and equipment and had expected to conclude their work Friday. Early reports from the scene are that the arborists had been ascending in a boom lift before climbing further up trees to get to ropes holding up the complex shade installation. They were wearing safety equipment and were roped to the boom lift, which was reportedly positioned on an incline. by Pickathon "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two members of the GuildWorks crew during breakdown of this year’s festival. Please join us in offering up prayers and support to their families and friends during this difficult time. All involved in Pickathon are like members of a family to us. We will wrap our collective arms around all affected and share in the grieving process. Please stay connected to Pickathon as we work to provide support to the families." The arborists were approximately 40 feet in the air when the boom lift tilted and fell. The arborists, still roped to the boom, were pulled to the ground with considerable force. Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful. Several agencies reported to the scene, including Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Patrol deputies and CSI technicians, Clackamas Fire District #1, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office, Happy Valley PD, and American Medical Response. At this writing, authorities day investigators are still processing the scene, and the owner of the farm is cooperating fully with authorities. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will report to the scene to further investigate the accident. The Medical Examiner's Office had determined that the two fatalities are likely accidental deaths. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time pending family notifications. _________________________________________

