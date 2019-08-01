Friday August 9, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Aug-08-2019 22:42printcomments

Fatal Boom-Lift Accident Kills Two Arborists

Salem-News.com

Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

arborists killed
Two members of the GuildWorks crew were killed during breakdown of the Pickathon festival.
Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff

(HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.) - Two arborists were killed today in a boom-lift accident that occurred while the arborists were helping take down shades strung over the grounds at the Pickathon music festival, at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Aug. 8, 2019. The two arborists were private contractors, helping to break down a shade installation at the Pickathon festival, which concluded Aug. 4th.

Crews were taking down the festival sets and equipment and had expected to conclude their work Friday.

Early reports from the scene are that the arborists had been ascending in a boom lift before climbing further up trees to get to ropes holding up the complex shade installation.

They were wearing safety equipment and were roped to the boom lift, which was reportedly positioned on an incline.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two members of the GuildWorks crew during breakdown of this year’s festival. Please join us in offering up prayers and support to their families and friends during this difficult time. All involved in Pickathon are like members of a family to us. We will wrap our collective arms around all affected and share in the grieving process. Please stay connected to Pickathon as we work to provide support to the families." by Pickathon

The arborists were approximately 40 feet in the air when the boom lift tilted and fell. The arborists, still roped to the boom, were pulled to the ground with considerable force. Attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

Several agencies reported to the scene, including Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Patrol deputies and CSI technicians, Clackamas Fire District #1, the Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office, Happy Valley PD, and American Medical Response.

At this writing, authorities day investigators are still processing the scene, and the owner of the farm is cooperating fully with authorities. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials will report to the scene to further investigate the accident.

The Medical Examiner's Office had determined that the two fatalities are likely accidental deaths. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time pending family notifications.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for August 7, 2019 | Articles for August 8, 2019 | Articles for August 9, 2019 		Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
googlec507860f6901db00.html

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy