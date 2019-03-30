Bayard Sentenced to 75 Months in Prison for Causing Deadly Crash

|
Friday August 9, 2019
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Aug-08-2019
Bayard Sentenced to 75 Months in Prison for Causing Deadly CrashSalem-News.com
The drunk driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.77% nearly three hours after the fatal crash.
(HILLSBORO, Ore.) - Roger James Bayard pleaded guilty July 26th to second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault with an injury and driving under the influence of intoxicants, as a result of a fatal crash he caused while he was drunk. He was sentenced by Judge Charles Bailey.
On March 30, 2019, Bayard was leaving a business along Southwest Pacific Highway near Sherwood when he pulled into oncoming traffic with no regard for other vehicles on the highway.
As Bayard entered the lanes of traffic, a pickup truck traveling southbound on Pacific Highway was forced to swerve several times in an attempt to avoid a collision.
Bayard then cut off the truck again, ultimately hitting the back wheels of the vehicle. That collision sent the truck, and its two passengers, into a deep ditch where it rolled over multiple times.
The passenger in the truck suffered serious injuries and was deceased when officers and first responders arrived on scene.
When officers found Bayard nearby, he was drinking mouthwash. Officers quickly spotted signs of both marijuana and alcohol impairment. Officers then conducted a field sobriety test and documented additional signs of impairment.
Bayard had a blood alcohol level of 0.77% nearly three hours after the crash.
Investigators found two empty liquor bottles in Bayard’s vehicle and he admitted to drinking alcohol shortly before the crash. They also found marijuana and smoking devices in his vehicle.
Officers also discovered Bayard was driving with a suspended driver’s license due to a previous hit-and-run misdemeanor.
Four months after the fatal crash, Bayard was sentenced to 75 months in prison by Judge Charles Bailey and his driver’s license was suspended for life. Deputy District Attorney Matt Lehman prosecuted the case against Bayard.
Ross Day, the attorney for the surviving victim, spoke on behalf of his client.
“We really appreciate all the hard work that everyone put into this case. My client is happy that it is over and hopefully everyone can move on,” Day said of the outcome of the case.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as well as the multi-agency Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) for their work on this case.
Bayard has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
Source: Washington Co. District Attorney's Office
