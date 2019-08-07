Zero Tolerance for Drunk Driving in Oregon

|
Wednesday August 7, 2019
|
|
Zero Tolerance for Drunk Driving in OregonSalem-News.com
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aims to decrease injuries and fatalities this Labor Day weekend.
(KEIZER, Ore.) - Sadly, statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,874 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2017.
On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2013 to 2017. One person was killed in drunk driving crashes every 48 minutes in 2017. That’s the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors.
This is why the Keizer Police Department is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, Keizer Police will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives.
The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from August 14 through September 2, 2019. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.
Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
During the 2018 Labor Day holiday period (6 PM, September 1 – 5:59 AM, September 5), there were 376 crash fatalities, nationwide. 44% of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC). More than one-third (36%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were drunk (.08+ BAC), and more than one-fourth (26%) involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit (.15+ BAC).
Age is a particularly risky factor: Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2017, 42 percent of those drivers were drunk, with BACs of .08 or higher.
Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road. Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our nation’s roads. If drivers are impaired by any substance—alcohol or drugs—they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while impaired is illegal, period.
The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. It’s that simple.
Labor Day should be a time for friends and family to come together to enjoy the last days of summer. We need our community leaders to keep our streets free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help Keizer’s Traffic Safety Unit put an end to this senseless behavior.
The Keizer Police Department and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely.
“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” said Sgt. David LeDay of Keizer’s Traffic Safety Unit.
“It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you leave for the party. That’s why, during the Labor Day holiday, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses,” Sgt. LeDay said.
The Keizer Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.TrafficSafetyMarketing.gov.
Source: Keizer Police Dept. (Oregon)
