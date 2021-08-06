Kwis Fire Closes Recreation Sites East of Oakridge

|
Friday August 6, 2021
Aug-04-2021 14:45
Kwis Fire Closes Recreation Sites East of OakridgeSalem-News.com
The 333-acre Kwis Fire is within the Middle Fork Complex
(WEST FIR, Ore.) - Officials issued an emergency area closure for the Kwis Fire, east of Oakridge, Ore., on the Willamette National Forest. The 333-acre Kwis Fire, an incident within the Middle Fork Complex, is the closest fire to Oakridge and is located south of Forest Road 24 near Salmon Creek.
All roads, trails, developed recreation sites, dispersed camping, and entering of National Forest System lands within the closure area are prohibited for the protection of public health and safety.
All roads and recreations sites within the closure boundary are CLOSED TO PUBLIC access including, but not limited to, the following:
Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel (like propane) are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off.
Find more information on fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest, a detailed map, and the official closure order at https://go.usa.gov/xFXpZ. Follow the Middle Fork Complex on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiddleForkComplex/ for the latest updates on these fires.
