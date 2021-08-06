Kwis Fire Closes Recreation Sites East of Oakridge

The 333-acre Kwis Fire is within the Middle Fork Complex



Oregon Woods crew on Kwis fire.

Photo: Facebook/Middle Fork Complex Fire



(WEST FIR, Ore.) - Officials issued an emergency area closure for the Kwis Fire, east of Oakridge, Ore., on the Willamette National Forest. The 333-acre Kwis Fire, an incident within the Middle Fork Complex, is the closest fire to Oakridge and is located south of Forest Road 24 near Salmon Creek.

All roads, trails, developed recreation sites, dispersed camping, and entering of National Forest System lands within the closure area are prohibited for the protection of public health and safety.

All roads and recreations sites within the closure boundary are CLOSED TO PUBLIC access including, but not limited to, the following:

Roads:

Forest Road 2400012

Forest Road 2400013

Forest Road 2400037

Forest Road 2400207

Forest Road 2400208

Forest Road 2400211

Forest Road 2400211A

Forest Road 2408

Forest Road 2408036

Forest Road 2408270

Forest Road 5871332

Forest Road 5871337

Forest Road 5871334

Forest Road 5871328

Forest Road 5871325

Forest Road 5871320

Forest Road 5800013.

Salmon Creek Falls Campground.

Salmon Creek Trail

South Salmon Creek Trail

Cross-Country River Trailhead (Warrior Cross Country Loop, 600 Loop Tie, Warrior Tie)

Aubrey Mountain Trailhead

Aubrey Mountain Trail (Aubrey Mountain Tie, South Aubrey Loop)

Eugene to Crest Trailhead (Eugene to Pacific Crest Trail).

Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel (like propane) are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off.

Find more information on fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest, a detailed map, and the official closure order at https://go.usa.gov/xFXpZ. Follow the Middle Fork Complex on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiddleForkComplex/ for the latest updates on these fires.

