Friday August 6, 2021
Aug-04-2021 14:45printcomments

Kwis Fire Closes Recreation Sites East of Oakridge

Salem-News.com

The 333-acre Kwis Fire is within the Middle Fork Complex

Kwis Fire Oregon
Oregon Woods crew on Kwis fire.
Photo: Facebook/Middle Fork Complex Fire

(WEST FIR, Ore.) - Officials issued an emergency area closure for the Kwis Fire, east of Oakridge, Ore., on the Willamette National Forest. The 333-acre Kwis Fire, an incident within the Middle Fork Complex, is the closest fire to Oakridge and is located south of Forest Road 24 near Salmon Creek.

All roads, trails, developed recreation sites, dispersed camping, and entering of National Forest System lands within the closure area are prohibited for the protection of public health and safety.

All roads and recreations sites within the closure boundary are CLOSED TO PUBLIC access including, but not limited to, the following:

  • Roads:
    Forest Road 2400012
    Forest Road 2400013
    Forest Road 2400037
    Forest Road 2400207
    Forest Road 2400208
    Forest Road 2400211
    Forest Road 2400211A
    Forest Road 2408
    Forest Road 2408036
    Forest Road 2408270
    Forest Road 5871332
    Forest Road 5871337
    Forest Road 5871334
    Forest Road 5871328
    Forest Road 5871325
    Forest Road 5871320
    Forest Road 5800013.
  • Campgrounds:
    Salmon Creek Falls Campground.
  • Trails and Trailheads:
    Salmon Creek Trail
    South Salmon Creek Trail
    Cross-Country River Trailhead (Warrior Cross Country Loop, 600 Loop Tie, Warrior Tie)
    Aubrey Mountain Trailhead
    Aubrey Mountain Trail (Aubrey Mountain Tie, South Aubrey Loop)
    Eugene to Crest Trailhead (Eugene to Pacific Crest Trail).
Campfires are still prohibited on the entire Willamette National Forest due to very high fire danger and ongoing active fires.

Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel (like propane) are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off.

Find more information on fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest, a detailed map, and the official closure order at https://go.usa.gov/xFXpZ. Follow the Middle Fork Complex on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiddleForkComplex/ for the latest updates on these fires.

