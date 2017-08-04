SNc Channels:



Recovery Efforts Underway for Missing Swimmer near Sauvie's Island Death by drowning claims another Portlander

Walton Beach is accessed via Reeder Road and is about nine miles from the Sauvie Island Bridge. Please note that there are no lifeguards on duty and the shore line often has sudden drop-offs.

Photo: File/Salem-News.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A swimmer was reported missing at Walton Beach on the Columbia River yesterday at 5:32 p.m.. Walton Beach is about nine miles from the Sauvie Island Bridge. The missing swimmer was identified as 18-year old, Jonathan James Walker from Portland who had not been seen for approximately 15 minutes when the Oregon State Police arrived, about 5:40 p.m. Walker and a group of friends had been on a boat that was anchored approximately 30 feet off the shore, according to investigators. The group had jumped into the water and began to swim toward the shore when Walker began to struggle. A Good Samaritan and one of Walker's friends attempted to assist him but were unable to. This is not an area where there are lifeguards on duty. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County, Clark County and the US Coast Guard who searched the area for Walker without success. Additionally, Sauvie Island Fire and Rescue conducted a search along the shore without success. A dive team from Multnomah County responded and have now recovered Mr. Walker's body. The investigation is ongoing and alcohol use is being considered as a possible factor. Source: Oregon State Police _________________________________________

