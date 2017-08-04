OREGON: Avoid Breathing Problems as Air Quality Deteriorates

|
Friday August 4, 2017
Aug-03-2017
OREGON: Avoid Breathing Problems as Air Quality DeterioratesSalem-News.com
Take heat and air quality into consideration when planning weekend outdoor activities
(SALEM, Ore.) - Marion County public health officials urge county residents to take precautions as temperatures and air quality reach unhealthy levels.
Poor air quality from wildfire smoke can lead to stinging eyes and scratchy throat in anyone, and it makes sense for all residents in smoky communities to avoid smoke exposure, where possible.
Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly depending on weather factors, including wind direction.
"People with chronic lung or heart conditions, the elderly and children have higher risk of health problems from the fine particles in wildfire smoke," said Dr. Richard Leman, Public Health Physician with Oregon Health Authority.
"People who suffer from asthma or other respiratory conditions should follow their disease management plans, keep medications on hand, and contact their health care provider if necessary."
Take the following precautions to avoid breathing problems or other symptoms from smoke:
Marion County has also been dealing with several days of extreme heat. Anyone can suffer a heat-related illness. However, some are at higher risk. Those age 65 and older, with chronic health conditions, or who are overweight carry a higher risk, as do athletes and outdoor workers.
Those with low incomes may also be at risk for heat-related illness. They may not be able to afford air conditioning for their homes or might live outdoors where they are more exposed. Pay special attention to these groups to make sure they take steps to prevent heat-related illness.
In general, the best way to beat the heat is to drink plenty of fluids, and spend time in cool places. Libraries, grocery stores, and malls are fine.
"High temperatures and poor air quality are a dangerous combination. Be sure to take care of yourself and your family during the next few days," urges Dr. Leman.
Source: Marion County Public Health Division
