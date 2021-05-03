SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Apr-30-2021 23:56 TweetFollow @OregonNews 3 Reasons to Ensure Your Basement Is Waterproofed A damp and damaged basement can lead to many issues that can impact your entire home.

Photo courtesy: tarheelbasementsystems.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you live in a Salem property that has a basement area, it is important not to just ignore this additional space in your home. A lot of people with basements do ignore and neglect them, and this can then lead to many problems throughout the entire home. In addition, it means that you are letting a perfectly good space with a lot of potential go to waste, thus reducing the amount of functional space in your home. One thing you should do if you have a basement is to get it waterproofed, as this will save you a lot of headaches by reducing the risk of issues around your property. You can get in touch with a professional basement waterproofing service provider in order to get this work carried out, and this will then provide you with a range of benefits. There are lots of reasons to ensure your basement is waterproofed by a professional, and we will look at some of the top reasons in this article. What Are the Benefits of Waterproofing? There are many benefits that come with having your basement property waterproofed, and this is why it is an important investment for your home. Some of the top reasons to have this type of work carried out include: Protecting Your Property One of the key reasons to have this work carried out is that waterproofing will not only protect your basement but also your entire home. This is because a damp and damaged basement can lead to many issues that will then have a negative impact on other parts of your home. This includes everything from problems with pests to dampness and mold. Naturally, even if you do not use your basement, you do not want to experience such issues in your main home. Waterproofing is one of the ways in which you can reduce the risks. Boosting the Value Every homeowner wants to be able to maintain or improve the value of the property and looking after your basement is one of the ways you can do this. By avoiding issues relating to a basement in bad condition, you can protect the condition of your home. This can help to maintain your property value. In addition, the fact that you have had the work carried out means that you can also boost the value of your home, particularly if you then convert the basement. Opportunity to Convert One of the added benefits of having this work carried out is that it enables you to convert the basement into an exciting new room. This means that you can create a wonderful new area in your home based on your needs, preferences, and your budget. You could choose anything from a basement games room to a fabulous cinema room. This can also help to add even more value to your home. These are three of the reasons you should ensure your basement is waterproofed to high standards by a professional. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for April 30, 2021 |