Apr-28-2021 01:31 Summer is the Time to Prepare for Winter Get your winter tasks done while the sun shines!

The best time for chimney repairs is after the winter.

Photo: Brickworks Property Restoration

(SALEM, Ore.) - Summer is settling in. With the longer, warmer days, it can be easy to forget the frigid months of winter. As easy as it can be to put off winter maintenance until the days start getting shorter again in fall, in fact, now may be the best time for you to get your property ready for winter. Here are the primary winter preparation tasks to perform and some reasons why now is the time to get to them: Why do Winter Preparation in Summer? Less demand. You'll be able to find workers more readily and at more affordable prices since there is less urgency to get these tasks done in the summer.

You'll be able to find workers more readily and at more affordable prices since there is less urgency to get these tasks done in the summer. Don't risk missing your window of opportunity. If you wait until fall to prepare for winter, you are likely to find that not only are you competing with everybody else to get things done, but that personal life events can easily get in the way.

If you wait until fall to prepare for winter, you are likely to find that not only are you competing with everybody else to get things done, but that personal life events can easily get in the way. Time to save. If you have a winter maintenance tasks assessment early in the summer and realize that it will cost more than you can easily afford, you'll have months to save up before you need to worry about getting it done. Essential Winter Tasks to Get Done in the Summer Chimney Maintenance and Repair You probably use your chimney regularly in the winter, but you may use it hardly at all in the warm days of summer. Now is the perfect time to have a quality chimney company like Brickworks Property Restoration perform necessary maintenance to make sure that there will be no chance of a chimney fire starting when you want to use your chimney again in the fall. Firewood Collection and Storage Trees grow much more quickly in the spring and summer, and this is the time when many homeowners have them removed. By keeping your eyes open, you are likely to find superb deals on quality wood for burning like oak, maple, and birch. You may even find free wood on the side of the road. Store firewood in a dry place off of the ground now and it will be thoroughly dried out and ready to use in the winter. Debris Removal It's easy to let debris build up in your yard, whether it's old odds and ends from various projects or branches that have dropped from trees and shrubs. This debris is unlikely to bother you much in the summer, but when the winter snow settles in it can become a dangerous obstacle. It's much easier to remove this debris in the summer, whether you want to do it yourself or hire somebody. By the time fall settles in, competition for workers and increasing freezes will make it much harder to remove debris. Make Your Winter Easier on You You may not want to think about the cold days of winter while you're enjoying your summer, but doing some preparation now will make it much more likely that your winter will be safer and more enjoyable. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

