Summer is the Time to Prepare for Winter

|
Monday May 3, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-28-2021 01:31TweetFollow @OregonNews
Summer is the Time to Prepare for WinterSalem-News.com
Get your winter tasks done while the sun shines!
(SALEM, Ore.) - Summer is settling in. With the longer, warmer days, it can be easy to forget the frigid months of winter.
As easy as it can be to put off winter maintenance until the days start getting shorter again in fall, in fact, now may be the best time for you to get your property ready for winter.
Here are the primary winter preparation tasks to perform and some reasons why now is the time to get to them:
Why do Winter Preparation in Summer?
Essential Winter Tasks to Get Done in the SummerChimney Maintenance and Repair You probably use your chimney regularly in the winter, but you may use it hardly at all in the warm days of summer.
Now is the perfect time to have a quality chimney company like Brickworks Property Restoration perform necessary maintenance to make sure that there will be no chance of a chimney fire starting when you want to use your chimney again in the fall.
Firewood Collection and Storage Trees grow much more quickly in the spring and summer, and this is the time when many homeowners have them removed. By keeping your eyes open, you are likely to find superb deals on quality wood for burning like oak, maple, and birch.
You may even find free wood on the side of the road. Store firewood in a dry place off of the ground now and it will be thoroughly dried out and ready to use in the winter.
Debris Removal It's easy to let debris build up in your yard, whether it's old odds and ends from various projects or branches that have dropped from trees and shrubs.
This debris is unlikely to bother you much in the summer, but when the winter snow settles in it can become a dangerous obstacle.
It's much easier to remove this debris in the summer, whether you want to do it yourself or hire somebody. By the time fall settles in, competition for workers and increasing freezes will make it much harder to remove debris.
Make Your Winter Easier on YouYou may not want to think about the cold days of winter while you're enjoying your summer, but doing some preparation now will make it much more likely that your winter will be safer and more enjoyable.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for April 27, 2021 | Articles for April 28, 2021 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.