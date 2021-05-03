SNc Channels:



Apr-28-2021 00:03 TweetFollow @OregonNews Salem Man Arrested Following Armed Barricade Situation in Brooks The Willamette Valley Christian School, located across the street, was placed into lockdown.

Photo: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

(BROOKS, Ore.) - Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. deputies went to a home on Pueblo Rd NE near Riverton St NE in the community of Brooks to arrest a man wanted on domestic violence charges. As deputies went to take the male into custody he fled to another part of the residence where multiple firearms were located. Deputies backed out of the residence and helped other family members exit the home. While activating the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Willamette Valley Christian School, located across the street, was placed into lockdown. Trained negotiators from the Sheriff’s Office worked to make phone contact with the suspect to encourage him to surrender safely. After multiple hours of negotiations, the suspect safely surrendered just after 11:00 a.m. 43-year old Jamaal Flores has been charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Assault in the Fourth Degree for his alleged involvement in an earlier domestic disturbance. Flores also had outstanding warrants for Aggravated Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, Unauthorized Departure, and Giving False Information to Police. Additional related charges have not yet been determined. Mr. Flores will be lodged at the Marion County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Woodburn Police Department and Salem Police Department during this incident. We would like to thank the staff at Willamette Valley Christian School for their quick action to lock down the school and notify parents of the activity. Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

