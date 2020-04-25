SNc Channels:



Apr-24-2020 01:53 TweetFollow @OregonNews Salem Man Arrested After Crashing Vehicle While Trying To Elude Officers He reached speeds in excess of 90 mile-per-hour going north out of the city.

Photo: Lincoln City Police Dept.

(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - Police arrested 28-year old Brandon Franklin Pruett of Salem, after he led them on a high-speed vehicle pursuit through Lincoln City early Wednesday morning. On April 22nd at about 4:18 a.m., LCPD Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance at the Beaver State Apartments located at 950 SE 32nd St in Lincoln City. During the investigation of that incident, the officers learned that the involved male had already left the scene in a silver 1997 Honda Accord. The officers began checking the area for the involved male, and at about 4:45 a.m. located him in the described vehicle near the Ridge Apartment complex located at 3340 SE Harbor Dr in Lincoln City. As the officers attempted to contact the male, identified as Brandon Franklin Pruett, he sped away. The Officers witnessed Pruett commit several traffic violations and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. According to Police, Pruett turned north from SE 32nd St onto Hwy 101 and accelerated as he fled north-bound in an attempt to elude the officers. During the pursuit, Pruett traveled through the construction zone at the “D” River Wayside Bridge at a high rate of speed and continued northbound. As Pruett reached the north city limits, he reached speeds in excess of 90 mile-per-hour. After Pruett failed to slow for a curve in the highway near NE Highland Rd, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed over the embankment on the east side of the highway. Pruett’s vehicle landed about 30 feet down the embankment on its top. Pruett was trapped inside his wrecked vehicle until extricated by responding North Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel. Pruett was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital ER by PacificWest Ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment. After being treated for minor injuries, he was released from the hospital and taken into custody by Lincoln City Police and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department. Further investigation into the domestic disturbance determined that Pruett had assaulted his girlfriend earlier that night. It was also determined that Pruett had been involved in passing counterfeit currency at a business in Lincoln City the day before. Pruett was eventually transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the criminal charges of Domestic Assault IV, Attempting to Elude–Felony, Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Highway Workers, Driving While Suspended–Misdemeanor, Forgery I, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. In addition, Pruett was issued citations for several traffic violations including Failing to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Failing to drive on the right, Failing to drive within the lane, and Speeding. Pruett was determined to be on post-prison supervision in Marion County for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle. His Marion County Probation Officer was notified of the incident and a detainer was placed on Pruett so he would be held until being transported back to the Marion County Jail. Oregon State Police are conducting the traffic crash investigation. During the pursuit, two tires on a Lincoln City Police patrol vehicle were damaged after hitting the steel plates in the construction area on the “D” River Bridge. "The Lincoln City Police would like to thank Oregon State Police, as well as North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and PacificWest Ambulance for their assistance with this incident. "We are thankful there were no injuries to any of the involved officers, other citizens, or any other property damage sustained as a result of the pursuit," added Sergeant Jeffrey Winn, Lincoln City Police Dept. Brandon Pruett's court hearing is 04/30/2020 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse, Newport, Oregon. Source: Lincoln City Police Dept. _________________________________________

