Oregon's COVID Death Toll Hits 75

Tuesday April 21, 2020
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Apr-21-2020 01:42
Oregon's COVID Death Toll Hits 75Salem-News.com
Oregon’s 75th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 75, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,956. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Klamath (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (13), Multnomah (6), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (9), and Yamhill (1).
A case previously reported in Jackson County was transferred out of state during routine data reconciliation, reducing the cumulative statewide cases by one.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 75th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 18 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source: Oregon Health Authority
Salem-News.com:
