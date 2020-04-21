Oregon's COVID Death Toll Hits 75

Oregon’s 75th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County



Photo by EVG photos, Pexels



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 75, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Monday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 1,956. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Klamath (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (13), Multnomah (6), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (9), and Yamhill (1).

A case previously reported in Jackson County was transferred out of state during routine data reconciliation, reducing the cumulative statewide cases by one.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 75th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man from Marion County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 18 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. United States response : The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________