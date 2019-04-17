How to Take a Loan from Family without Risk to Lender or Borrower

|
Wednesday April 17, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-17-2019 14:21TweetFollow @OregonNews
How to Take a Loan from Family without Risk to Lender or BorrowerSalem-News.com Business
Be wary, money often does not mix well with close friends & family.
(SALEM Ore.) - It is your sister Christie's big day, and the dark teal tulle off shoulder gown you are in is a sight. All is perfect except for the discomfort and anxiety you are experiencing at the thought of talking to your cousin Shirley. Yes, Shirley who you graciously loaned $700 to, which now you badly need to fix your laptop's screen.
She was in dire financial need, and you lent it to her for a month. Well, Shirley took the money, went mum and stopped responding to your texts and lately your calls too. Should you not have come to her aid and spared yourself this torment?
Meaning of a family loan
Also known as an intrafamily loan, a credit between members of a family is informal and often times have no contracts. These loans work very well for family dynamics where members just want to give each other a helping hand. Where simple agreements have been made, the loans acquire tax obligations and interest earned from the investment has to be taxed.
Money and family bonds
Did you know that friends and family give away over $89 billion in loans annually in the U.S? The bank of family is the most popular source of business funding for startups or for a home purchase. Over 38% of all new businesses rely on startup funds from family while 6% of home buyers use funds sourced from family.
Family is always a good place to go for financial assistance when all other doors have been shut in your face. A CNBC report shows that most persons of color and those with low income choose to borrow cash from their family rather than max out their credit cards. Bank of family has its unique advantages over conventional bank loans.
While the interest rate of plastic cash can hit 17.67%, family members will definitely ask for less. If necessary, you can also happily haggle over these rates, unlike the strict settings that bank halls and managers provide. As affordable as these loans are, however, they have very risky both for the borrower and lender.
If the loaning process is guided by emotion, it could eventually hurt your relationship, a tie that is probably worth more than money.
Money does not mix well with most close ties and family relationships especially can get muddled pretty fast by money. In the illustration, over 57% respondents in a survey agree that they had witnessed close family ties get ruined when a party loaned the other some cash, and the loaned party failed to pay them back as agreed.
It is therefore advisable that if a family member asks for a loan from you, that you take the time to deliberate on your decision first.
So how do you become the family piggy bank and yet preserve all your relationships with your lender?
How to protect the lender
Make an agreement
Alternatively, make it very clear that what you are lending to them is a loan and not a gift. Let the borrowing party prove that they have the cash flow required to repay the loan over the agreed time.
Make the agreement official
Ask for collateral
Seek legal guidance
Talk to a tax advisor
Loan services
They, for example, will solve all the logistic issues involving an automatic transfer of the payment deposits from the borrowers account to yours. They will also provide personalized documentation for your loan, tax documents and they will undertake the reporting of any activity to credit bureaus.
Advantages of family loans
Disadvantages of family loans
The final word
The win-win situation created between both lender and a borrower makes the bank of family a perfect source of credit for families with strong bonds. This is also its most significant disadvantage.
Strong relationships are worth more than money, and they can easily get eroded if the loan was given irresponsibly. Such a situation can destroy partnerships and bonds built over the years breaking communication lines.
However if communication is restored even the worst of lending situations can be fixed, but to avoid these situations borrow or lend money to family members responsibly.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for April 17, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.