SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Apr-16-2017 01:35 TweetFollow @OregonNews Untied Airlines-- the Real Story Untied [sic] Airlines is one more step in America's drift to fascism. It's not too late to stop it.

Cartoon by Clay Jones

Displayed with permission from The Moderate Voice

(Pender Island, British Columbia) - The Untied [sic] Airlines "re-accommodation" has gone viral and continues to generate confusion and misinformation. There is also a deeper aspect that has been completely overlooked. You’ve got the complete story here first. The flight was NOT overbooked as everyone is reporting. This is the first mistake. All the paying passengers had seats. United wanted to put crew members on the flight who had to be in Louisville to work the next day. This was the result of complete mismanagement on the part of UAL. Chicago to Louisville, KY are 3 to 4 hours apart by ground transport. Why didn’t UAL put the four people on a bus, call them a taxi or charter them a private plane? Mishandling a decision like this may yet cost someone their job. It’s an example of being “penny-wise and pound foolish”. Even without the million or more dollars settlement this will likely cost, they could have done handled the whole thing for just a few thousand dollars. I’ve been arguing for years that the Nazi holocaust happened for one reason and one reason only: thousands of otherwise ordinary Germans just did as they were told and did their jobs. The same phenomena is now happening to the United States. I am not the first to report this development. The militarization of the police forces is the first step. Otherwise ordinary Americans are participating in a war against their fellow citizens. We see that on the plane itself. The police have, so far been attacking and killing marginalized people—primarily blacks and the poor. The shift has now moved to the middle class. Bill O'Reilly chuckled after watching Dr. Dao being dragged up the aisle. O'Reilly's cable show remains the most watched in the country. That is the state of American culture. I'm not optimistic. The brutalization of American society continues apace. _________________________________________

Business | United-states | Technology | Most Commented on





Articles for April 15, 2017 | Articles for April 16, 2017 | Articles for April 17, 2017