OR 34 Corvallis-Lebanon Highway Cleanup Underway

Wednesday April 17, 2019
Apr-15-2019 16:20TweetFollow @OregonNews
OR 34 Corvallis-Lebanon Highway Cleanup UnderwaySalem-News.com
The highway is open, but you should expect lane closures and delays
(CORVALLIS, Ore. ) - Crews began removing debris, clearing culverts and rebuilding shoulders today on OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway, between Colorado Lake Drive and Peoria Road.
Flood waters closed the road between Tuesday night and Friday morning. As of April 13, an eastbound lane remained closed at the OR 34 Bypass and the Bypass was closed between OR 99W and OR 34.
Single lane closures should be expected for at least two weeks. Heavy equipment will be regularly moving through the area. Travelers should allow extra time, expect delays, and watch for crews.
Between Colorado Lake Drive and Peoria Road, the westbound right lane will be closed first, then crews will move to the eastbound right lane. Work in that section is expected to last at least a week.
Work between the OR 34 Bypass and Peoria Road is scheduled to begin the week of April 22, depending on how flood waters recede and what work is needed for recovery. The multi-use path is anticipated to need repair as well.
Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
Source: ODOT
_________________________________________
