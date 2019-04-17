Wednesday April 17, 2019
New Zealand Prime Minister Responds to William Gomes

Salem-News.com

50 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15.

Christchurch, New Zealand
Map: Google

(YORK, UK) - Human Rights defender William Gomes received a letter of thanks from the Office of the Prime Minister for his support in this difficult time:

5 April 2019
William Gomes
York, UK

Dear William Gomes,

Thank you for your kind words.

The Prime Minister has been deeply moved by the support and compassion in the wake of the attack in Christchurch, and by the thousands of people from around the world who have taken the time to share their condolences.

Kind Regards,

Dinah Okeby
Office of the Prime Minister

_________________________________________
_________________________________________



