New Zealand Prime Minister Responds to William Gomes

New Zealand Prime Minister Responds to William GomesSalem-News.com
50 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15.
(YORK, UK) - Human Rights defender William Gomes received a letter of thanks from the Office of the Prime Minister for his support in this difficult time:
