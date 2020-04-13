Monday April 13, 2020
Apr-13-2020 13:20

Oregon Reports One New COVID-19 Death

Salem-News.com

STAY HOME. STAY HEALTHY. SAVE LIVES.

COVID-19

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 53, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 1,584.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Marion (4), Multnomah (24), and Washington (12).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 53rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Washington County. She tested positive on March 30 and died on April 12 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

  • Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
  • United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
  • Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

