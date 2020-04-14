SNc Channels:



Brain Trauma Takes Longer to Recover than Doctors Initially Believed 1.5 million Americans experience a traumatic brain injury every year

Photo by meo, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Recent studies into traumatic brain injuries have indicated that recovery from brain trauma is taking longer than initially thought. These studies indicate that it could take years for someone to recover from a mild to moderate brain injury. Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C., a law firm named one of the best workplaces in America, say that not enough support is given to victims of brain injuries over the course of their recovery because of misconceptions regarding recovery times. The Medical Industry and New Guidelines Studies into traumatic brain injuries have revealed that it takes longer than initially thought to fully recover from them. If the results of these studies are confirmed through cross-peer review, it would force the medical industry to revise its guidelines regarding treatments. With 1.5 million Americans experiencing a traumatic brain injury every year, the medical field will need to issue new guidance on treatments and how long patients should wait before resuming normal activities. Why are We Only Discovering this Now? The truth is we understand little about the way the brain works. We also understand little about brain injuries. Resources have been poorly allocated in the past. Only now are we beginning to understand the true impact of brain injuries. Professional sports are largely responsible for this. Cases like former Steelers and Patriots player Antonio Brown are bringing to light the severity of traumatic brain injuries through a concussion. Major class action lawsuits, like that of the NFL, are further shining the media spotlight on traumatic brain injuries. This is leading to further research into these types of injuries and calls for a central Federal database to aid study. How the Legal Industry Could Be Changed Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C. say that these studies could change the legal industry and how clients get justice if they experienced an injury that wasn’t their fault. Compensation for clients is based on a number of factors, including the severity of their injuries and disruption to their lives. If the medical field recommends those with traumatic brain injuries spend longer recovering, it could lead to larger compensation being awarded. Anyone who has suffered a brain injury should contact a lawyer now to find out more, and here’s a great place to get started. What Does This Mean for Employers? These studies change everything regarding traumatic brain injuries. Employers must do all they can to enforce health and safety guidelines to protect injuries to the head. Thousands of traumatic brain injuries every year are caused by incidents that could have easily been avoided, such as slipping on ice in the parking lot. The danger with these brain injuries is symptoms usually don’t appear immediately. It can take weeks before the symptoms begin to appear. By then, the victim has forgotten about their accident and they don’t know where to turn. That’s why anyone who experiences a head injury should seek out medical attention, even if they feel fine. Furthermore, they should contact a lawyer who can help them figure out where they stand from a legal standpoint. Have you sustained a head injury recently? Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

