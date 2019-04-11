SNc Channels:



Apr-11-2019 15:59 TweetFollow @OregonNews Willamette River Crests Below Flood Stage, River Levels Expected to Fall Many roads and areas are CLOSED due to ongoing high water.

Battle Creek flooding

Photo: City of Salem

(SALEM, Ore.) - According the Northwest River Forecasting Center, the Willamette River crested below flood stage at 11 a.m. Thurs., Apr. 11, at 26.87 feet. Flood stage is 28-feet. The river level is expected to gradually recede, but remain higher than average over the next several days. Salem’s other streams and creeks will also remain high over the next several days, but flooding is not anticipated. Please continue to use caution while driving in areas near high water, and avoid areas marked as temporarily closed due to the high water. Water levels can change rapidly and can be deeper than they appear. Report high water concerns to the 24-hour Public Works Dispatch Center at 503-588-6311. Sandbag Locations and Stream Monitoring Go to http://bit.ly/cosflooding to find the nearest sandbag station and see and current stream conditions in Salem. All sandbag locations remain open and stocked. Road Closures Go to http://bit.ly/cos-traffic-road to see current road conditions. The following roads are closed: Minto-Brown Island Road S, west of River Road S

Brown Island Road S, west of River Road S

Homestead Road S, west of River Road S

Faragate Road S, between Brown Island and Homestead Roads S.

River Road S, between Orville Road S and Riverside Dr. S.

Musgrave Avenue NW is flooded at Wallace Marine Park

Glen Creek Road NW is flooded at the entrance to Wallace Marine Park Update on Parks and Pedestrian Bridges Wallace Marine Park remains closed. Salem Police and Salem Fire evacuated the few remaining homeless living at the north end of the park on Wednesday. City staff built a sandbag wall around the softball complex which helped to avoid significant damage Pedestrians can still safely use the Union Street Railroad Pedestrian Bridge, but the ramp down to Wallace Marine Park is closed. The Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge is closed at the Minto-Brown Park end as the park remains closed. Visitors are asked to not walk around safety barricades. West Salem Park remains closed due to pooling water. _________________________________________

