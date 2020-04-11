SNc Channels:



Apr-10-2020 16:02
Tips for Writing an Entrance Essay for Nursing School
Give yourself time to write the essay... write it and let it "brew".

Photo by Startup Stock Photos, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - The first step you need to take before starting to write an entrance essay is doing some research. To reduce the tension, pretend that you are going on a date. This will make the process more fun and easier for you. So why is it so important to do this research? Find more information about the school you are applying to. You will learn how to show yourself from your best sides and prove that you will be an ideal candidate. To do that, visit the school’s website. Here, surf through their “About” and similar sections. Learn the basics about the school and program, which you are interested in. What can come in really handy is the school’s student handbook. You will learn what kind of students they are looking for from the "about" section which includes their mission statement, vision and values. The Right Way to Structure an Entrance Essay Your next step is structuring your essay. There are two ways you can choose from. The first one is doing everything by yourself. And the second one is making yourself safe from failure by using a professional nursing essay writing service like CustomWritings. If you are full of self-confidence, here is how your essay should go. Traditionally, it should answer three main questions. They are: "Why nursing?", "Why this particular school?", and "Why you?". So, why medicine at all? In this part, it will be great to reflect on your own reasons and align them with the school mission and vision. You should be as genuine as possible to make them believe you and your aspirations. Look through the school’s vision one more time. Find what stands out for you and resonates with what you already know about why you aspire to become a nurse. Sometimes, it is really hard to start writing from scratch. We have a little trick for you. Have some kind of an inner conversation. This will promote the writing process. Recall your previous experiences and all the factors that pushed you to become a nurse. Compare your reasons with the school’s mission statements, and see how they match. To make it seem even more credible and relevant add some keywords from the handbook for emphasis. Now, when you have finished the first part, let’s move on to the following question. Here, you need to explain why you are applying to a particular nursing school. This part should not be too difficult as you are telling what is so attractive about the school to you. Look through the school program details. Learn what it can offer you and what features are the most significant to you. Having written that, do not forget to flatter the institution itself a bit. But you should be careful about this. Do not be too obvious and just copy-paste their “About” section. They already know who they are and what they did. You should put more emphasis on how you respect their approaches, results, policy, and other things like that. Convince them you can fit in their world and even be a great addition to it. And now, the last but not least piece of your essay is answering the question “why you”. Here, you will need to brag and make yourself the ideal candidate. You need to highlight all your achievements. Write about the previous activities and all the positive experiences you had. This may include the clubs you attended as a high school student, jobs you had, your academic papers, etc. Use anything you can remember that makes you stand out with your skills. Everyone has something to show off. Do not feel awkward about it. You know yourself, but they do not know you. For them, you are a blank canvas and you need to create a masterpiece out of yourself and put it in a beautiful frame. That is the way they know how great you are and they need you in their school. Also, give yourself time to write the essay. Take a week or more before applying, write it and let it “brew”. Re-read it later, give others to read it and point out the parts that need improvement. After a couple of revisions, it will sound comprehensive and ready to mail it off. A Safe Choice for an Ideal Essay If there is no way you put much trust and faith in yourself, do not quit. There is also an escaping option. The age of technological development provides us with a bunch of advantages. One of them is essay writing services for students. For a small fee, you can get an essay written by professional academic writers. If you think that ordering an essay is some kind of cheating or even against the law, do not worry. Such practice is absolutely legal as you will get original work written from scratch. It will include proper references, formatting and other specifics required by your nursing school. Speaking of the fee, such services have special calculators. They can estimate the price of your essay depending on the type of your work and deadline. So, whether you will need it to be ready in two weeks or by tonight, the writers will not let you down. Now, you know all the necessary tips on how to write your nursing essay for an entrance exam. Moreover, you even have a secret weapon. With it, nothing will prevent you from entering your dream college. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

