COVID-19 Claims Six More Oregonians

Health authorities in Oregon report 6 new COVID-19 deaths and 83 new cases.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed 6 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 44, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 1,321. A total of 25,627 tests have been administered in Oregon.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (4), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (3), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (16), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Washington (16), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 39th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Linn County, who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 40th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man from Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 4 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 41st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 6 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 42nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old woman from Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 5 and died on April 8 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 43rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 31 and died on April 5 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 44th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Benton County, who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He had underlying medical conditions.

A previously reported Wallowa County case has been identified as a Washington State resident, reducing the Wallowa County case total and the statewide case count by 1.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: ww.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

