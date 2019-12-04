|
Wednesday April 10, 2019
|
|
Heads Up, Portland! Some TV Stations Changing Over-the-Air Frequencies
Over 72 million Americans rely on over-the-air TV
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Attention: Over-the-Air Television Viewers! KATU (ABC) and KNMT (Trinity Broadcast Network) will change frequencies this Friday 4/12/19 as part of the FCC spectrum repack, which requires nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country to change frequencies over the next two years to make room for wireless broadband services.
By law, many TV stations are moving to new frequencies between now and 2020. If you watch TV for free, using an antenna, you must take action to keep your channels. Any time after a station moves, rescan your TV or converter box to continue to receive your local TV stations.
This means that any viewer who watches these stations through an antenna will need to rescan their TV in order to continue watching local programming. No new devices, equipment or services are needed to rescan.
Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. Because stations must move at different times, you may need to rescan your TV more than once. Only cable and satellite subscribers are not affected.
Luckily, the rescan process is simple, and the TV does most of the work. You can find step-by-step directions and videos tutorials for how to rescan at TVAnswers.org.
According to the National Association of Broadcasters, the process poses significant challenges for the broadcast industry. Repacked television stations will need to complete channel moves. Radio stations and non-repacked television stations may also be affected if they are located on or near a tower with a repacked television station.
More than 72 million people across the country rely on over-the-air TV for news, entertainment and emergency weather programming, especially millennials (cord cutters), minority groups, rural communities and seniors, and they could lose service if they’re not prepared for this change.
Americans depend on their local broadcast stations for the most trusted news, weather and emergency information – not to mention the best entertainment on TV. Broadcasters are committed to serving their local communities and making these changes as easy as possible for viewers.
To view specific station moves, GO TO: New TV Station Numbers
Now that you've got the heads up, please share this information with your friends & neighbors, so everyone continues to receive the best signal possible.
_________________________________________
Support
Salem-News.com:
