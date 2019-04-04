Two-Year Old Girl Lifeflighted After Gunshot Wound

No further details are available at this time.







(SALEM, Ore.) - Tonight about 7 o'clock, Salem Police officers responded to the 300 Block of Bradley DR SE on the report of an injured child.

When officers arrived they found a two-year old girl with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported by Lifeflight to a Portland area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation no further information will be released tonight.

Source: Salem Police

