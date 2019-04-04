Two-Year Old Girl Lifeflighted After Gunshot Wound

|
Thursday April 4, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-03-2019 22:41TweetFollow @OregonNews
Two-Year Old Girl Lifeflighted After Gunshot WoundSalem-News.com
No further details are available at this time.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Tonight about 7 o'clock, Salem Police officers responded to the 300 Block of Bradley DR SE on the report of an injured child.
When officers arrived they found a two-year old girl with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported by Lifeflight to a Portland area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are on-scene conducting an investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation no further information will be released tonight.
Source: Salem Police
_________________________________________
Articles for April 2, 2019 | Articles for April 3, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.