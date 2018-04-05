SNc Channels:



Comparing Smart Assistants: Google vs Alexa vs Siri [Infographics] Here is an excellent example of how these 3 assistants stand against each other

Image: Techiespad

(TECHIESPAD.com) - Smart assistants are the smartest thing to happen to the smartphones after the assistant that would give us results manually. Now with the help of assistant, we can automate a lot of things. A smart assistant is nothing but a virtual robot that listens to all your commands and responds to them with the best queries. Currently there are a total of 3 giants in the fight to make the best smart assistant. Amazon’s alexa, Google assistant and Apple’s Siri. The working of a smart assistant is very complex in the backend but the processing is so smooth that we never realize about what is happening. Every smart assistant is triggered by a certain word that makes it alert so that it can take in some commands. Amazon’s alexa is alerted by calling Hey alexa, Google assistant can be triggered by saying Ok Google, while Apple’s Siri is called the same way as alexa, user just needs to say Hey siri. As far as the working is concerned. The working is same for almost all the virtual assistants, the difference comes only in the protocols. Whenever a user utters a sentence which could be a query or a simple statement, it directly is broken into small pieces called packets. These packets are then sent to the servers which are owned by that specific brand thus if you have a poor connection then the assistants won’t respond with the same speed. Once the words arrive, an algorithm carefully analyzes things and then searches for the exact and the best response for a query. Often times, we see the smart assistants respond saying “Did you mean ”. This happens when the algorithm wasn’t sure about the query so it asks to confirm. Once the response is confirmed, then the assistant utters the response in the form of voice. When it comes to the relevancy of the smart assistant, the below infographic is an excellent example of how these 3 assistants stand against each other. From what can be seen, Google assistant is best when it comes to relevant responses.

Source(s): Techiespad.com

