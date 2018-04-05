One Elephant Killed and Two Injured in Spain Crash

|
Thursday April 5, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-02-2018 19:09TweetFollow @OregonNews
One Elephant Killed and Two Injured in Spain CrashSalem-News.com
Per preliminary investigations, the crash happened when the truck tried to pass another vehicle in the right lane.
(EUROPE) - Tragedy has struck after a truck transporting five circus elephants from Circo Gottani crashed on the A-30 today near Albacete, Spain; reportedly two elephants have been injured and one animal tragically killed.
The official count of those injured and killed was announced via Twitter by Gregorio Serrano, the director of the General Directorate of Traffic.
He wrote, "The assistance and evacuation of elephants injured in the accident that took place in Albacete is proceeding.
"Of the five pachyderms there is one dead and two injured. Soon traffic will be re-established through the A-30 on pk 22/23." [translated]
According to preliminary investigations, Serrano said via Twitter, the accident happened after trying to pass another vehicle in the right lane.
Whether or not the two injured animals will fully recover is unknown at this time.
The driver of the truck involved in the crash was not injured, officials told Europa Press.
"This terrible incident symbolizes all that is wrong with the use of animals in traveling circuses. Instead of a life in the wild, these incredible animals are being carted around the country, confined and forced to perform," said ADI President Jan Creamer.
"Please don't visit a circus with animals and help stop their suffering today."
In January 2018, four circus elephants were stranded on the highway for hours when the bottom of the truck they were being transported in began to give way during the journey from Oklahoma to Iowa.
Even if there is no crash, these animals suffer for their "show-biz" careers. Studies of the use of wild animals in traveling circuses show that circuses cannot meet the physical or behavioral needs of wild animals.
Animals are confined in small spaces, deprived of physical and social needs, spending excessive amounts of time shut in transporters.
These animals are often seen behaving abnormally; rocking, swaying and pacing, all indicating that they are in distress and not coping with their environment. ADI’s video evidence has shown how these animals are forced to perform tricks through physical violence, fear and intimidation.
In the United States, almost 80 jurisdictions in 31 states have taken action to restrict wild animals from traveling circuses. Hundreds of local ordinances are in place around the world1, including in the UK, Europe, and South America.
Some of the reasons circuses have changed in the modern world are explained as such:
1National restrictions on performing animals in travelling circuses have been enacted in 43 countries – Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Sweden, Taiwan, The Netherlands and Ukraine. Similar laws are under discussion in the UK, USA, Finland and Slovakia.
This report included information from: Animal Defenders International
#elephant #savetheelephants #Spain #circus #circusanimals
_________________________________________
Articles for April 2, 2018 | Articles for April 3, 2018
|
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.