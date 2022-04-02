On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation Hearings

History cannot be taught without the history of racism and the civil rights movement.



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (image from NPR)



(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson concluded on March 24. A vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled for April 4. Then it goes to the full Senate for a vote.

Considering that Judge Jackson has extraordinary qualifications; the American Bar Association has rated her as "well qualified" -- its highest rating; and she exhibited remarkable judicial temperament during the hearings, she should be confirmed.

After six years of Trump on the national stage filled with spite and heartlessness, the Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee did Trump “proud" in their badgering of Judge Jackson.

The public hardly heard from her as senators mostly used their time to make partisan speeches, or “sound bites” for Fox News.

Isn’t it absurd that these White, Republican Senators attempted to explain racism in America to a Black American by twisting the concepts of "critical race theory" and "woke education agenda" into pejorative concepts? History cannot be taught without teaching students about the history of racism and the civil rights movement.

After watching Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), I ask voters, would you vote for any one of them for re-election or anyone Trump endorsed?

_________________________________________