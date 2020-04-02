Thursday April 2, 2020
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Apr-01-2020 18:35printcomments

Oregonians Struggling to Pay for Housing due to COVID-19

Salem-News.com

The Executive Order bans evictions and prohibits late fees for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium.

welcome home
"Home"
Photo by Kelly Lacy, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregonians suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 are not only worried about their health, they’re also navigating how to stay afloat. Oregon has programs available to support you during this crisis.

Last month, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order halting residential evictions through June 19.

The order places a temporary hold throughout Oregon on law enforcement actions relating to residential evictions for not paying rent. The Oregon Law Center has issued guidance on the order.

Today, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-13, placing a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment, in light of the impacts on business owners caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The order also strengthens Governor Brown's previous ban on residential evictions, and prohibits landlords from charging tenants late fees for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium.

Regarding mortgages, Governor Brown and the Coronavirus Economic Advisory Council are working with lenders and exploring state and federal policy solutions. The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau created a guide to mortgage relief options related to coronavirus, and the Department of Consumer and Business Services has provided guidance to Oregon lenders.

Contact your landlord or mortgage lender if you are not able to make payments due to COVID-19. If you need to find a shelter, call 2-1-1. Learn more at Oregon Housing and Community Resources’ COVID-19 resources page.

Salem-News.com will continue to share resources as they become available.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for March 31, 2020 | Articles for April 1, 2020 | 		Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy