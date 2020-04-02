Oregonians Struggling to Pay for Housing due to COVID-19

The Executive Order bans evictions and prohibits late fees for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium.



(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregonians suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 are not only worried about their health, they’re also navigating how to stay afloat. Oregon has programs available to support you during this crisis.

Last month, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order halting residential evictions through June 19.

The order places a temporary hold throughout Oregon on law enforcement actions relating to residential evictions for not paying rent. The Oregon Law Center has issued guidance on the order.

Today, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-13, placing a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment, in light of the impacts on business owners caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The order also strengthens Governor Brown's previous ban on residential evictions, and prohibits landlords from charging tenants late fees for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium.

Regarding mortgages, Governor Brown and the Coronavirus Economic Advisory Council are working with lenders and exploring state and federal policy solutions. The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau created a guide to mortgage relief options related to coronavirus, and the Department of Consumer and Business Services has provided guidance to Oregon lenders.

Contact your landlord or mortgage lender if you are not able to make payments due to COVID-19. If you need to find a shelter, call 2-1-1. Learn more at Oregon Housing and Community Resources’ COVID-19 resources page.

Salem-News.com will continue to share resources as they become available.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

