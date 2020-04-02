SNc Channels:



Apr-01-2020 18:01 TweetFollow @OregonNews One More Oregonian Dies from COVID-19 There are 47 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, totaling 736.

"As Oregonians, we all must continue to put Stay Home, Save Lives into practice,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA.

Photo by cottonbro, Pexels

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 19, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (1), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (18), Washington (3), and Yamhill (1). One case previously reported in Hood River County was identified as a resident of another state; thus, today’s statewide case count is 736. Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus. Oregon’s nineteenth COVID-19 death is a 70-year old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 27, 2020. She died on March 29, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions. Latest COVID-19 projections show social distancing can cut coronavirus infections if Oregonians keep current measures in place into May. Updated projections from health researchers show that there is “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission,” according to the latest models. The most recent data suggest that current social distancing measures could cut transmission rates between 50%-70% if Oregonians maintain these limitations on virus-spreading interactions into early May. If Oregonians can maintain current social distancing efforts and the current projections hold true, the state could meet the likely demand for hospital beds under current strategies. According to the latest report, researchers estimate that Oregon has slightly higher numbers of current infections than previously assessed, based on an increase in reported cases from earlier time points. COVID-19 infections: Under current social distancing conditions with the cooperation of most Oregonians to Stay Home, Save Lives, it is estimated that in early May Oregon would have over 4,000 cumulative infections and 200-1,200 active infections. However, if the state were to reopen non-essential businesses (while keeping schools closed), the number of new infections would spike to as many as 3,500 active infections by early May.

Uncertainty: Researchers highlighted that the projections remain uncertain. In coming weeks, state public health officials and researchers will get a better picture of current actual infections and how they affect the projections, as well as more data on the public's continued adherence to social distancing measures. The models state health officials released today were prepared by the Institute for Disease Modeling, based in Washington. Oregon's emergency response continues to focus on strengthening the health care system's ability to meet the coming surge. State health officials are working with hospitals and other health care partners to mobilize the health care workforce and keep workers safe, expand bed capacity and secure more ventilators. However, the public's ability to maintain social distancing will be the most important factor in determining whether Oregon prevents local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 admissions. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at OHA, said: "We know coronavirus has brought painful disruption and distress for Oregonians. However, these numbers tell us that what we're doing can work. "We know social distancing is tough and comes with incredible sacrifices. But steps we're all taking to maintain social distancing could save the lives of people we know and people who are important to us. "As Oregonians, we all must continue to put Stay Home, Save Lives into practice." Source: Oregon Health Authority

