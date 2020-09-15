Murder Suspect Wanted by Marion County Arrested

Aguilera was wanted for the Sept 5 homicide of 27-year-old Javier Montes-Reyes.



Isidro Aguilera Jr (MCSO Booking photo)



(WILSONVILLE, Ore.) - On the morning of Sunday, Sept. 13, a deputy contracted to Wilsonville Police was on patrol when he observed a male along the side of SW Boones Ferry Rd. near SW Nike Dr. The deputy noticed the man was acting strangely and had a belt around his neck.

The deputy attempted to contact the man in order to do a welfare check, but the male was uncooperative.

While checking if the man was okay, the deputy noticed a distinctive tattoo on the man's face. The deputy recalled a recent information bulletin out of Woodburn, OR for a murder suspect with a matching face tattoo.

The deputy identified the male as being the wanted murder suspect: 38-year old Isidro Patricio Aguilera Jr., of Woodburn.

The deputy confirmed that Mr. Aguilera had a warrant for Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm out of Marion County, Oregon.

On September 5, at 11:45 P.M., the Woodburn Police Department responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 200 block of Oswald Street in Woodburn. Officers arrived and found a male, later identified as 27-year-old Javier Montes-Reyes, who had been shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect in the homicide had fled the scene prior to police arrival, and was identified as 38-year-old Isidro Aguilar Jr.

Aguilera Jr. was arrested without incident on Sunday for his outstanding warrant and transported to Clackamas County Jail. Woodburn detectives were notified and Aguilera Jr. was later transported to the Marion County Jail where he is currently housed.

The Woodburn Police Department is asking anyone with information about Aguilera Jr.’s whereabouts between September 5-13, 2020, to contact Woodburn police at 503-982-2345.

Source: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________