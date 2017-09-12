Four-Alarm Grass Fire Closes Roadways in SE Salem

|
Tuesday September 12, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-11-2017 18:25TweetFollow @OregonNews
Four-Alarm Grass Fire Closes Roadways in SE SalemSalem-News.com
The fire appears to be under control at this time.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Salem Fire Department along with units from the cities of Sublimity, Turner, Keizer and Marion County are battling a four-alarm grass fire near Corban University.
Twenty fire units responded in all, after the first alarm occurred at just after 2:00 Monday afternoon.
The grass fire, which sparked in a field, led crews to close Deer Park Road between Aumsville Highway and Turner Road and Turner Road SE south of Kuebler Boulevard SE.
According to radio dispatches, several buildings were engulfed in flames. Information regarding any injuries, the number of structures involved, and the cause of the fire is not available at this time.
Updates will follow as they are available.
Source(s): Salem Fire Dept., Metcom911
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem | Oregon | Firefighters | Traffic | Most Commented on
Articles for September 11, 2017 | Articles for September 12, 2017
Support
Salem-News.com:
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.