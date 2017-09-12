Four-Alarm Grass Fire Closes Roadways in SE Salem

The fire appears to be under control at this time.







(SALEM, Ore.) - The Salem Fire Department along with units from the cities of Sublimity, Turner, Keizer and Marion County are battling a four-alarm grass fire near Corban University.

Twenty fire units responded in all, after the first alarm occurred at just after 2:00 Monday afternoon.

The grass fire, which sparked in a field, led crews to close Deer Park Road between Aumsville Highway and Turner Road and Turner Road SE south of Kuebler Boulevard SE.

According to radio dispatches, several buildings were engulfed in flames. Information regarding any injuries, the number of structures involved, and the cause of the fire is not available at this time.

Updates will follow as they are available.

Source(s): Salem Fire Dept., Metcom911

