Sep-09-2022 12:34 PGE Announces Power Shut Down Schedule Portland General Electric issued this update:

PGE power shutoffs in Oregon, due to wildfire risk.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Power shut off times are estimated to begin within the timeframes provided below by area for Friday, Sept. 9: Area 1: Mt. Hood Corridor/Foothills: Power Off

Area 2: Columbia River Gorge: Power Off

Area 3: Oregon City: 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Area 4: Estacada: Power Off

Area 5: Scotts Mills: Power Off

Area 6: Portland West Hills 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Area 7: Tualatin Mountains 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Area 8: North West Hills 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Area 9: Central West Hills 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Area 10: Southern West Hills 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. In addition, while the following areas are not in the designated high fire risk zones or in the PSPS areas, because of the imminent high winds, the extreme fire conditions currently found in Oregon and in partnership with local officials, the areas of Silverdale/Corbett and Silver Falls will also experience preventive outages. Preventive Outage Area - Silver Falls: Power Off

Preventive Outage Area - Silverdale/Corbett: Power Off PSPS higher-risk areas We appreciate the concern this situation creates. Please know we will do everything possible to provide clear and timely communications to impacted customers. The interactive map allows you to click on an area to see more information. Click this link, then enter your address (or zip code) in the search box to pinpoint your location so you can see if you are in a higher-risk area. Learn how we identified these higher-risk areas. Areas in yellow are in an active PSPS or will be shortly. The light purple areas are in a high- risk area but not currently in an active PSPS. How long could power be out in a PSPS? We work to restore power as quickly as safety allows. When the threat of wildfire has passed, our crews need to visually check the lines for damage from wind-blown debris or any other problems before the power is safely turned on. It’s hard to predict how long this might take, because it depends on how many miles of equipment our crews need to inspect, the terrain they have to cover (mountain terrain, rocky areas, etc.) and the amount of damage they discover. We also ensure areas are safe for our crews before they can begin inspection. Because these safety-related outages could last several hours or multiple days, it’s important that you have an emergency plan in place. Why was my area designated as a PSPS area? We identified certain areas based on updated wildfire risk modeling that was completed after the 2020 wildfire season. This risk modeling evaluates thousands of scenarios to assess the chance that PGE equipment could cause a spark and the consequences of that in a specific location – considering vegetation, humidity, wind speeds, etc. Will a Community Resource Center be available in every PSPS zone? In the 2020 wildfires, our CRC proved to be a very valuable community resource, providing ice, water, charging for personal electronic devices and Wi-Fi access. We’ve identified multiple CRC locations in each high-risk area and will include these locations in our communications in the event of a PSPS. Multiple PSPS areas may be served by a shared CRC. Our goal is to make sure CRC locations are accessible, functionally appropriate for a diverse range of needs, near public transportation and otherwise easy to find. What is the difference between a PSPS and preventive outage? The two additional high fire risk areas where a preventive outage was deemed necessary are not located in the pre-determined PSPS zones, but due to the specific nature of this weekend’s weather, hyper-local wildfire risks and partnerships with local agencies, it was still necessary to conduct a very targeted power shut-off to certain areas. Source: PGE _________________________________________

