Discovering How Technology Makes Online Gaming More Fair Two important technological advances, aimed at making online gaming fairer and more efficient.

Photo: Pixabay

(SALEM, Ore.) - Whenever we log in and play online games, do we really know how fair they are and what goes on in the background? Many of the biggest multiplayer game releases are fraught with problems, mostly due to cheaters who exploit certain gameplay mechanics. While some developers are able to combat this effectively, others often struggle to do so. Fairness is one of the key ingredients towards the success of any online game. Indeed, it has become one of the driving factors for online casinos, who have invested heavily to ensure every visitor is treated equally whenever playing their games. Perhaps the wider industry could even take a leaf out of their book, as we look at two important technological advances, aimed at making online gaming fairer and more efficient. Algorithms & Artificial Intelligence Undoubtedly one of the biggest advances in casino gaming relates directly to fairness. It’s only human for us to question whether games are being rigged, wondering about our chances of winning or indeed the honesty of the venue, whether land-based or online. In truth, this was always difficult to guarantee during an age when slot machines were entirely mechanical, and we’ve all watched those gangster movies when mobsters were running casinos. At the vast majority of casinos, our own chances of winning or losing are mostly always just the same as anyone else, even if there may be doubts. But when advances were made in electronics and computer technologies, they were quickly embraced by the casino industry. Why? Because they were instantly able to cast aside those niggling doubts, proving that games could be made that were completely fair and impartial. Using mathematical algorithms, land-based and online casinos games can be programmed to guarantee certain payout percentages, which must now be published in many countries around the world under their licensing laws. For example, whenever you see a slot machine with something like 97% RTP, this means that 97% of what the machine takes will be returned to players, indicating the casino itself takes a 3% profit. Over the last decade or so, and thanks to huge leaps forward in artificial intelligence (AI) tech, not only are gaming machines fairer than ever before, but cheaters can also more easily be detected too. On the whole, using increasingly advanced programming and systems make gaming fairer for everyone, whether at land-based venues or your favorite online casino sites. AI also makes everything work smoother, making for a better gaming experience. Live Streaming Technology Despite all the advances made in AI technology and the refinement of algorithms, virtual games can still fall short of the real deal for some players. Nothing quite beats the atmosphere surrounding a real gaming table, including the sights and sounds, the mixture of tension and excitement, plus visually being able to see everything that is happening. However, not all of us have the luxury of getting to visit land-based casinos, including those of us in certain Middle East & North Africa (MENA) countries where gambling is often prohibited. This is where the exponential improvements in streaming technology have helped. As internet and mobile connections have gotten better, allowing increased usage of data and with much faster speeds, so has the quality and performance of video content. Having reached a point where this technology is now reliable enough, casinos are putting it to great use. We now have access to the most authentic feeling of casino gaming, without any need to set foot inside a physical casino, all from the comfort of our own desktop and mobile devices. Live streaming casinos also combine the safety and privacy of an online casino, alongside the realism of a land-based venue. Live dealer casinos are now able to provide the closest thing to a real casino experience. You can join a casino table staffed by a human croupier or dealer, with the game streamed live to your device. Everything happens in real-time, so you can also chat with the dealer and fellow players, which undoubtedly enhances the overall experience. Live dealer games at the top online casinos include many poker and blackjack variants, plus baccarat and roulette. Impressive Use of Future Technologies Alongside the implementation of algorithms and AI to make casino gaming fairer, plus the addition of streaming technology that helps enhance the sense of realism, other technologies are also making a huge contribution. Some of the latest include blockchain technology, which improves the safety and security of casino gaming, whilst also adding further privacy. This is also starting to become available to mainstream games and apps. Likewise, many gaming studios are bringing virtual reality experiences to online casinos, either to replicate real-world venues or to create whole new imaginary worlds. Indeed, quite literally anything is possible these days, allowing us to enjoy casino and online gaming as a pastime like never before. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

