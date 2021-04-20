SNc Channels:



Salem Helping Its Community of Veterans By 2027, 55% of veterans in Oregon will be over 65.

Homeless veteran in Oregon.

Photo: Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - According to Oregon government statistics, the state has the largest concentration of senior veterans in America. Half of the veterans are over the age of 65, including many that served in Korea and also during World War II. The government has predicted that by 2027, 55% of veterans in Oregon will be over 65. It is important that the population of veterans is looked after, and in Salem there are many organizations that help. There is a specific VA healthcare system and at the Salem Vet Center there are friendly staff to help with the affairs of veterans. There are also schemes to help veterans get finance for purchasing a home, showing appreciation for the service and sacrifice they have made for their country. Veteran’s Finances The average home in Salem, according to Zillow, costs $375,183. Buying a home isn’t (usually) possible if you don’t have a deposit. VA loans are available for eligible veterans to help them to buy a house, and you don’t have to put a deposit down. VA loan refinance can also help existing veterans get a better interest rate, or take cash out for refurbishment or emergency expenses. A survey done by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that only 20% of vets knew about the VA loan scheme, and only 12% have used their VA loan benefits. This is why it is important to spread awareness of the scheme, to help veterans have secure housing when they return from service. VETcare Salem VETcare in Salem (2933 Center St NE Unit 2, Salem, OR 97301), which opened in 2017, is a non-profit organization that helps to provide transitional housing for veterans when they need it. Considering that there are on average 1,300 homeless veterans on the streets of Oregon, this is an essential service. This year, VETcare received a $1.5 million grant from the VA Portland Health Care System to go towards a new residential facility so that each person can have their own room and personal space. They will also be able to help more families and female veterans. VETcare also offers mental health services, life skills training and reintegration programs. Salem VET Center Salem VET Center (2645 Portland Rd NE, Salem, OR 97301) is open every weekday from 08:00am to 18:30pm, to help veterans with their financial and personal affairs. Their friendly staff help veterans organize and apply for the benefits that are available to them, including pensions and disability compensation. Salem VET Center also provides a range of programs for veterans and essential counselling services. The educational and training programs provide experience to help vets move forward into new careers, or gain qualifications to improve their resumes. There is a large veteran community in Salem who have provided America with valuable service and personal sacrifice. Salem has many organizations that give veterans and their families practical and financial help, so that they can live a comfortable life after serving their country. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

