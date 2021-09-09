SNc Channels:



Sep-09-2021 20:13 TweetFollow @OregonNews COVID Kills More Oregonians 176 COVID-19 related deaths marks the sixth consecutive week of rising deaths.

Image: safestrongoregon.org

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - More than 3,000 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 and we have seen a significant number of deaths recently, as the surge in cases and hospitalizations continues. “For the past several days, OHA has reported sharp increases in the daily deaths associated with COVID-19," said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen in a statement today. “This grim trend follows several weeks of record, or near record, daily cases and hospitalizations. Oregonians should be prepared to see this tragic toll escalate dramatically in coming days and weeks.” "Sadly, the death toll yesterday was 47, including two young people. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost these loved ones." OHA extends their deepest sympathies to those in mourning An infant boy from Douglas County died on Sept. 6, and a 20-year-old woman from Polk County died on Sept. 4. “As a parent I can say that that is very sad. No parent should ever have to bury their child,” said Dr. Bukhosi Dube, OHA Senior Health Advisor. “I feel for those parents, my heart aches for those parents and I’m very, very sorry for their loss.” All Oregonians can play a role in reducing the impacts of this latest surge by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when in indoor spaces and while in crowded outdoor settings, and by avoiding activities that may increase the risk of spreading the disease. “Every death from COVID-19 represents an irreplaceable – and largely preventable – loss,” said Allen. “The people we’ve lost to COVID-19 span all age ranges, all walks of life, every corner of the state. I want to extend my deepest sympathies to everyone who today is mourning a loved one. "And, I cannot forget that each one of these deaths marks a failure of our collective responsibility to take care of each other.” “In the Oregon I grew up in, our pioneering spirit of personal responsibility meant looking out for those around us, not just ourselves,” said Allen. “We can prevent more people from dying by taking simple steps to stop COVID-19 from spreading and making more people sick.” If you’re grieving it may help to talk with someone. Safe + Strong Oregon has a list of helplines you can call and other resources for support. Weekly cases drop as hospitalizations and deaths rise The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, showed a slight drop in weekly cases, and an increase in virus-associated hospitalizations and deaths. OHA reported 15,753 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug.30, through Sunday, Sept. 5. That represents a 3% decrease and follows eight straight weeks of rising cases.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose again – though less steeply – from 1,000 to 1,036. That marked another pandemic high. It is the ninth straight weekly increase.

There were 176 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 119 reported the previous week. That marked the sixth consecutive week of rising deaths.

OHA reported 146,344 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4. The percentage of positive tests increased to 11.1%. Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 182 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths. Source: Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

