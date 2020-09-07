SNc Channels:



Sep-07-2020 19:28 TweetFollow @OregonNews Trump Alt-Right Redneck Parade Rides into Salem Two people from the Trump/Proud Boy group were arrested

Many Trump supporters in the parade had their front and back license plates removed or taped over.

Photo: Clypian

(SALEM, Ore.) - A pro-Trump rally gathered in the Clackamas Community College campus in Oregon City earlier today, where a speaker stood in front of the large crowd, addressing them before leaving on their convoy. He said, "I think these democratic leaders need to be shot dead." The crowd cheered. Then, 100s of attendees headed down the freeway to continue their Alt-Right rally at the state capitol in Salem. As the caravan made its way south from Portland, Trump supporters lined up in front of the Oregon State Capitol awaiting their arrival. On the other side of the street were BLM/counter-protesters. The tension between the two dueling rallies started early on, as the crowd grew. According to sources on scene, bear spray was used by people from the Trump rally, after a BLM protester allegedly grabbed one of their flags. “There are lots of weapons on the Trump side, including guns, bats, batons, knives and bear spray,” reported the Clypian student newspaper. “The BLM side has a couple baseball bats.” Both sides had moved back onto the sidewalks and out of the street as calmer heads attempted to de-escalate tensions. Parade-goers could hear the Trump caravan before they could see them. Trump flags, American flags, thin blue line and Proud Boys flags waved in the hot summer sun, horns honking with supporters shouting as dozens of vehicles turned onto Court Street, arriving at the Oregon State Capitol. Many of the vehicles, aka Trump Terror Trucks, were driving illegally, with their front and back license plates removed or taped over. Trump supporters filled the steps of the Capitol and the street front as decorated vehicles arrived. The crowd chanted “USA” as a group of people, including several Proud Boys, unfolded an American flag at the top of the Capitol steps. Before the convoy arrival, there had been some yelling back and forth between the conflicting rallies, but no physical confrontation, according to witnesses. Suddenly, “The Proud Boys/Trump supporters just bull rushed the BLM protesters. They shot paintballs at the group, punched and maced at least one person.” At 4:20, Trump supporters/Proud Boys were seen running up to a female BLM supporter in the Capitol Mall, shooting her with paintballs and hitting her. This is recorded on video. Salem Police Dept and OSP broke up the attack. Proud Boys are also seen on video attacking a counter-protester with a baseball bat and pepper spray. A member of the press corps from Portland was shot with paintballs as Trump supporters yelled “Antifa press” at him. The Salem Police Dept were eventually able to stop the Proud Boys/Trump supporters from rushing BLM protestors. They ordered at least one Trump supporter to drop their paint gun. Police told the protestors to go back to the Capitol. Most moved back but many remained scattered throughout the Capitol mall. Two people from the Trump/Proud Boy side were arrested, both were carrying weapons and were escorted away by police. By 6:00 the crowds were dispersing. Until next time. Sources: Salem Police, the Clypian newspaper, various eye-witness reports #Salem #SalemProtests #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BLM #Trump _________________________________________

