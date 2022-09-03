Saturday September 3, 2022
Sep-02-2022 11:47printcomments

Book Review: A LETTER TO LIBERALS
from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Marianne Skolek-Perez Salem-News.com

"Censorship and COVID: An Attack on Science and American Ideals"

Robert Kennedy Jr.
A Letter to Liberals: Censorship and COVID:
An Attack on Science and American Ideals
Book by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman and Founder of Children’s Health Defense, arranged to have his latest book (“A Letter to Liberals – Censorship and COVID: An Attack on Science and American Ideals”) sent to me by his publisher via Federal Express for my review.

Mr. Kennedy connected with me some time back when I was concerned with Janet Woodcock, MD being confirmed as FDA Commissioner by the Biden Administration.

I wrote an article for Mr. Kennedy’s organization exposing Woodcock: Why Janet Woodcock Is Wrong Person to Lead FDA (childrenshealthdefense.org). Woodcock was not confirmed as commissioner.

Rather than wait until the end of my Kennedy book review to state the following, I will cut to the chase now.

Everyone, whether liberal or conservative, should read this intriguing and fact-based scenario of the duping of the American people as regards the pandemic of COVID-19 that crippled our country for almost three years – and may keep rearing its ugly head.

Last year I wrote an article for publication regarding the dangers of mask wearing by children and that pharma and the FDA would be the cavalry in profiting from the promotion of masks, vaccines and boosters.

Some of the intriguing highlights of Mr. Kennedy’s wake up call for America living in fear rather than fact as regards COVID-19 are:

  • With the rising unpopularity of mandates, governments are rushing to declare the pandemic ended, often assigning credit to mass vaccination. However, there is little scientific evidence substantiating that vaccines did reduce Covid-19 infections or deaths.
  • Why were therapeutic drugs such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine not given the credit for having the lowest COVID deaths vs. vaccination rates among the population?
  • Anthony Fauci, MD protocols unnecessarily killed 500,000 to 800,000 Americans. Over 100 peer-reviewed studies of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine support this claim.

Mr. Kennedy’s book, “The Real Anthony Fauci”, which I previously reviewed, chronicles how Fauci, Bill Gates and pharma associates participated in a reckless crusade to sabotage Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and many other scientifically proven, effective early treatments against COVID-19 in order to clear the path for Big Pharma’s lucrative “vaccines only” strategy.

Why are hospitals allowed to deny life saving care to Americans based upon their vaccination status?

In a letter to the FDA, Mr. Kennedy lays out science and data that proves vaccinating children against COVID-19 is unnecessary and recklessly endangers their lives.

Mr. Kennedy also expands upon pharma and the CDC’s roles in hiding the damning injury and death data reports with cooperation from media outlets including the less than respected “New York Times.”

After reading Mr. Kennedy’s book, if you come away rejoining the Fauci “herd of sheep”, our businesses, schools, health and most importantly our children will suffer further – and it is totally preventable. Common sense is the cure.

See also: COVID Mask Wearing & Children - Pharma Will Have the Cure! (The Washington Standard)
Robert F, Kennedy Jr.: Fauci "Routinely Falsified Science, Deceived The Public & Physicians, & Lied About Safety & Efficacy" Throughout His Career (The Washington Standard)

_________________________________________



