Sep-01-2022 12:50
3 Common Content Marketing Mistakes to Avoid
Many common mistakes are readily noticed, and often appear on professional-level sites.

Operating a website or blog can be very fulfilling, once you attain the quality you're looking for.

Photo: Antoni Shkraba, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Having a poor content marketing strategy can prove detrimental for companies and prevent them from tapping into new and exciting opportunities. Unfortunately, there are loads of common mistakes that are easily spotted with a quick glance of a blog, some of which even appear on professional-level sites. Luckily, once these mistakes are brought to light, you can begin doing your part to minimize them within your company. Here are a few that you’re most likely to come across. Writing Errors A common mistake that seems to pop up in content marketing is errors within the writing process. This might include typos, misspellings, improper uses of certain words, or not catching homophones. These are basic mistakes that could be prevented with proper proofreading, yet even within the professional workplace, these continue to happen. Writers can prevent this by scanning their blogs for mistakes, installing browser extensions like Grammarly to conduct grammar checks or even passing it off to another reader before publishing. Slacking on Blog Content Creating consistent blog content is about maintaining a balancing act between quantity and quality. While the quality should be as high as possible, you’re writing the next great American novel, and being able to pump out a steady stream of content is important as well. Companies with websites that continue to deliver high-quality blogs on a regular basis will see much more traffic than those updating their catalog once every few months. Poor SEO Practices Whether you’re writing for a client in the medical industry, like Northwest Surgery Center, or one that focuses on market research, the keywords, and practices you use matter. Having a solid grasp of algorithm mannerisms will help you create content that will produce the most traffic and promote the company. Understanding the ins and outs of SEO marketing, staying up to date on best keyword practices like Long-tail, short-tail, and avoiding outdated practices, such as keyword stuffing. Closing Thoughts These are only a few of the most common content marketing mistakes that you should attempt to avoid at all costs. With just a little bit of research, thoroughness, and determination to keep up with it all, you can ensure that the content you produce will continue to retain a solid level of quality as you churn out piece after piece. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

