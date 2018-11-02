SNc Channels:



Oct-31-2018 12:52 TweetFollow @OregonNews Studded Tire Season in Oregon Begins Nov 1 The studded tire season in Oregon is Nov. 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Studded snow tires are created with metal studs embedded within the tread. The small pieces of metal are designed to dig into ice, which provides added traction. However, when the driving surface isn't covered in ice, studded tires can damage the road. ODOT encourages drivers to consider all of your options, including other types of traction tires or chains. If you must travel when weather conditions present difficulties, use other types of traction tires or chains, or postpone your travel until conditions change for the better. The latest study (2014) concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year on state highways [ODOT]. Alternatives to studded tires Chains: Link chains, cable chains or other devices that attach to the wheel, vehicle, or outside of the tire that are specifically designed to increase traction on snow and ice. Drivers should note that link chains may not be recommended for use on some types of vehicles; check your owner’s manual. Other traction tires: Other types of traction tires are available. These traction tires meet Rubber Manufacturers Association standards for use in severe snow conditions and carry a special symbol on the tire sidewall showing a three-peaked mountain and snowflake. They work about as well as studded tires on ice, but work better than studded tires or regular tires in most other winter conditions. And they cause no more damage to road surfaces than regular tires. Know before you go: Please visit www.TripCheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions. ODOT provides bad-weather driving tips and how-to videos online: http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/COMM/pages/winterdriving.aspx. Source: ODOT _________________________________________

