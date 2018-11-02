SNc Channels:



Oct-31-2018 12:22 Bailey Nurseries Acquires Carlton Plants Carlton is to continue as a plant nursery.

Photo: Bailey Nurseries

(St. Paul, MN) - As of today, Bailey Nurseries is acquiring Carlton Plants. As a continuation of its principle of Growing What’s NextTM, Bailey places a strong focus on supplying the grower market with top quality plants supported by excellent service. Integrating one of the industry’s most well-respected bareroot growers into the Bailey organization offers customers an expanded product portfolio with the same quality and service they have come to expect. “Carlton Plants is very fortunate to have so many great employees, customers, and colleagues with whom strong relationships have been developed over the past 128 years. Carlton remains very strong and healthy because of them,” said Carlton General Manager Jon Bartch. “With respect to these relationships, and as a business owner, there is a responsibility to consider the longer term future of the company. I am excited to share this future with another relationship-focused organization such as Bailey.” Second generation Bailey Nurseries owner Gordon Bailey Sr. purchased Carlton Plants in 1984 before his grandson [Jon Bartch] purchased the company in 1997. This thread of common family ownership between Bailey and Carlton, as well as the already collaborative relationship between the companies, has laid the foundation for a smooth integration into one organization under the Bailey umbrella. “We have many common core values, making this a natural fit,” adds Bailey President Terri McEnaney. “Our joint commitment to service and quality will be a great benefit to our expanded customer and employee base, and we look forward to bringing our teams together to support the long-term success of Bailey and our customers. "This is an incredibly exciting time and we are thrilled to create new opportunities with the combined resources of Carlton and Bailey.” Throughout the integration process, Jon Bartch will remain on board alongside Bailey and Carlton leadership. Customers can expect a smooth transition with all 2019 ordering and shipping processes unchanged. During this time, long-term transition plans will be established for the most efficient integration of people and systems. “The entire Bailey family has great respect and admiration for what has been built at Carlton, and we are grateful that Bailey has the opportunity to continue its legacy,” Terri McEnaney shared. “Jon’s intentional decision for Carlton to continue as a plant nursery speaks volumes to his character, and I am confident that if our grandfather were here today, he would be pleased to see this next evolution for Bailey and Carlton.” _________________________________________

