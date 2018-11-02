Oregon Teen Plots to Kill Parents

|
Friday November 2, 2018
|
|
Oct-31-2018 11:17
Oregon Teen Plots to Kill ParentsSalem-News.com
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should call Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 541-766-6858.
(CORVALLIS, Ore. ) - A concerned father contacted the Benton County Sheriff's Office on October 25th. He had received information that his son wanted to give him and his wife sleeping pills and light the house on fire to kill them.
Several additional friends were reportedly aware of the son’s plot.
The son, a 14-year-old male from Albany, was taken into custody Saturday by Benton County Deputies on two charges of Attempted Aggravated Murder and Attempted Arson in the First Degree.
Two days later, a 13-year-old male was also taken into custody on two counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder, for the substantial steps he took toward aiding his friend in the crime, as his accomplice.
Neither of the juveniles have criminal histories. The 14-year-old was booked and lodged at the Linn-Benton Detention Center in Linn County on Saturday night.
The 13-year-old was interviewed on Monday afternoon. He admitted to giving his friend the sleep aid medication to kill his parents, and was subsequently taken into custody lodged at the same detention center.
Officials are asking juveniles to report suspicious activity, anonymously, to Safe Oregon at 844-472-3367 or tip@safeoregon.com. The community also should remember that if they see something, say something. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 541-766-6858.
Source: Benton County Sheriff’s Office
_________________________________________
