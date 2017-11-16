Update on the Release of the FBI's JFK Assassination Files

All remaining records will be released on a rolling basis in the coming weeks.



From the 100 Photos Documentary Short Zapruder Frame 313.

Photo: Time Life



(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - The FBI has authorized for release all previously withheld materials in its JFK assassination files.

Some pages are still being held, but only temporarily. Currently, the limited redactions relate to individuals who provided information during the course of the investigation, and whose lives may be at risk if they are publicly identified.

The FBI says every effort is being made to lift the remaining redactions going forward as those personal safety concerns are balanced with the goal of maximum transparency.

The National Archives will release all remaining records on a rolling basis in the coming weeks.

