WANTED: Domestic Violence Suspect in Lincoln County

Thursday November 16, 2017
Oct-31-2017 16:39TweetFollow @OregonNews
WANTED: Domestic Violence Suspect in Lincoln CountySalem-News.com
Anyone seeing Epperson should immediately call 9-1-1.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon State Police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted domestic violence suspect.
On Monday October 30th at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Oregon State Police was dispatched to a domestic violence call, which occurred as the victim was driving southbound on US Highway 101 from Lincoln City to Toledo, Oregon.
Once troopers responded to the area, the preliminary investigation revealed the driver, an 18-year-old woman was driving when she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend, 21-year-old Nahcoma Michael Lee Epperson from Siletz, Oregon.
Epperson was last seen October 30th near the Dairy Queen in Toledo but he is believed to be in the Siletz area. Epperson also has connections in the Salem area.
Anyone seeing Epperson should immediately call 9-1-1. Non-emergent information may be reported to Crime Stoppers and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Source: Lincoln County Sheriff; CrimeStoppers of Oregon; Oregon State Police
_________________________________________
