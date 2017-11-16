Thursday November 16, 2017
Oct-24-2017

Stayton Man Dies After Stabbing

Salem-News.com

This is an active investigation and will be updated periodically.

stayton murder
Investigation underway Monday night.
Photo: MCSO

(STAYTON, Ore.) - Monday night at 8:12, deputies were called to the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway, just east of Stayton, on a reported stabbing.

Taylor Samuel, in custody.

The suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim in last night's stabbing has been identified as 70-year old Jere Moody, of Stayton.

Unfortunately, Mr. Moody died at the hospital. Mr. Moody's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, 26-year old Taylor Samuel, of Stayton, has been processed into the Marion County Jail for the crime of Murder. Detectives are currently applying for search warrants prior to processing the scene.

Samuel was arraigned 10/24/17 at 3:00 p.m., at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Source: MCSO

_________________________________________



©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


