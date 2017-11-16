Stayton Man Dies After Stabbing

This is an active investigation and will be updated periodically.



Investigation underway Monday night.

Photo: MCSO



(STAYTON, Ore.) - Monday night at 8:12, deputies were called to the 18000 block of North Santiam Highway, just east of Stayton, on a reported stabbing.

The suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim in last night's stabbing has been identified as 70-year old Jere Moody, of Stayton.

Unfortunately, Mr. Moody died at the hospital. Mr. Moody's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect, 26-year old Taylor Samuel, of Stayton, has been processed into the Marion County Jail for the crime of Murder. Detectives are currently applying for search warrants prior to processing the scene.

Samuel was arraigned 10/24/17 at 3:00 p.m., at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Source: MCSO

_________________________________________